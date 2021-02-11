NASCAR live updates: Daytona Duels are tonight

Drivers take the green flag to start the NASCAR Daytona Clash auto race Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

Last night, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron secured their spots in the front row for the Daytona 500. Open drivers Ryan Preece and David Ragan also locked in their places in the lineup for Sunday’s race. Tonight, the rest of the lineup and starting order will be determined by the Bluegreen Vacations Duels starting at 7 p.m.

The Duels are split into two races, each 60 laps, to determine the remainder of the 40-driver starting lineup for the Daytona 500. The second Duel race is scheduled to start at approximately 8:45 p.m. All times are Eastern.

Check back for Speedweeks updates throughout the day and follow the Observer’s NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. Have story ideas or tips for the 2021 season? Send them to aandrejev@charlotteobserver.com.

Duel 1 Lineup

Row Order Driver Car No. Row 1: Row 1: Alex Bowman 48



2 Aric Almirola 10 Row 2: 3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47



4 Christopher Bell 20 Row 3: 5 Ryan Preece 37



6 Daniel Suárez 99 Row 4: 7 Denny Hamlin 11



8 Kyle Larson 5 Row 5: 9 Matt DiBenedetto 21



10 Austin Cindric(i) 33 Row 6: 11 Joey Logano 22



12 Ryan Newman 6 Row 7: 13 Cole Custer 41



14 Michael McDowell 34 Row 8: 15 Erik Jones 43



16 Tyler Reddick 8 Row 9: 17 Ty Dillon(i) 96



18 Jamie McMurray 77 Row 10: 19 Quin Houff 0



20 Timmy Hill(i) 66 Row 11: 21 Cody Ware 51



22 Josh Bilicki 52

(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series

Duel 2 Lineup

Row Order Driver Car No. Row 1: 1 William Byron 24



2 Bubba Wallace 23 Row 2: 3 Kevin Harvick 4



4 Austin Dillon 3 Row 3: 5 Chase Elliott 9



6 David Ragan 36 Row 4: 7 Kurt Busch 1



8 Kyle Busch 18 Row 5: 9 Ryan Blaney 12



10 Kaz Grala 16 Row 6: 11 Chase Briscoe # 14



12 Ross Chastain 42 Row 7: 13 Brad Keselowski 2



14 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Row 8: 15 Chris Buescher 17



16 Anthony Alfredo # 38 Row 9: 17 Corey LaJoie 7



18 Garrett Smithley(i) 13 Row 10: 19 BJ McLeod(i) 78



20 Joey Gase 53 Row 11: 21 Derrike Cope 15



22 Noah Gragson(i) 62

(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

NASCAR TRUCKS PRACTICE

▪ When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1

DUELS AT DAYTONA

▪ When: 7-10 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

▪ Distance: 60 laps, 126 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval