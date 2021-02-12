Hailie Deegan makes debut in NASCAR Trucks, Ben Rhodes wins wreck-heavy race

Todd Gilliland (38) hits Stewart Friesen (52) and Tate Fogleman (12) during a a crash in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series auto race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

Hailie Deegan’s spotter TJ Majors sounded like he barely took a breath during NASCAR’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Majors, who is also the spotter for Cup driver Joey Logano, was in Deegan’s ear all night — feeding her pit calls, words of encouragement and the numbers of cars behind her. Scratch that. Trucks behind her.

The Ford Development driver made her debut in a NASCAR national series, the lower level Camping World Truck Series, Friday with David Gilliland Racing. She finished 24th and was already three laps down before a wreckfest at the flag took out multiple trucks.

Series veteran Ben Rhodes clinched the win and superspeedway star Jordan Anderson finished in second, but Deegan held her own, raced in the top-10 and skirted other big, multi-truck wrecks throughout the night race that ended in overtime. It was a solid debut for the 19-year-old driver primed to become a leading face of the sport as she ascends the competitive ranks.

“I didn’t realize how smart you have to be,” she told her team on the radio after falling back and missing an accident in the final 30 laps thanks to Majors’ advice. “There’s a lot more happening than the ARCA race here.”

The race delivered a steep learning curve for a rookie. There were 10 cautions called over the course of the evening, one of which Deegan brought out when she went nose-first into an inside wall after slight contact with another driver.

The intensity in the field escalated in the final stage and through the finish after the race was sent into an overtime shootout following a late-lap caution. Rhodes chased down Cory Roper in the final lap, but raced to the outside just before the flag to beat him by a nose as the field crashed behind him. He soaked in the winning moments.

“As a driver, you are always asked about what your biggest accomplishment is,” Rhodes said after the race. “This is it.”

It was Rhodes’ fourth career win in the series and first win at Daytona. For the win, he and his No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota team earned a $25,000 driver bonus and a $25,000 road crew bonus thanks to additional prize money Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis announced just before the race.

The expanded prize pool will also award the team (single entry) that leads the most laps during the season with a $50,000 driver bonus and $25,000 road crew bonus, and the championship driver will receive an electric pickup truck and electric RV. There’s an increased monetary incentive to win this season, and Deegan, 19, is in the mix with veterans that includes a now two-time second place finisher at Daytona: Anderson.

He was exuberant in his post-race press conference.

“As a kid growing up wanting to be a racecar driver, Daytona is the Holy Grail,” Anderson said. “Out of every single track we go to. It’s just so special.”

He called his second-place finish a “pure Moses” moment.

“To go from 11th or 12th, I think, coming to the white flag and just the way everything worked out,” Anderson said. “My whole life having to fight and claw for everything we have.”

The clawing through wrecks paid off at Daytona. Anderson and Rhodes and third place finisher Roper can be content with their finishes. Deegan, whose series debut was a storyline of the race and received some major air time on Fox, will continue the learning process with Majors in her ear.

Order Car No. Driver Delta Laps 1 99 Ben Rhodes -- 101 2 3 Jordan Anderson(i) 0.036 101 3 4 Cory Roper 0.1 101 4 40 Ryan Truex 0.252 101 5 42 Carson Hocevar # 0.264 101 6 2 Sheldon Creed 0.356 101 7 4 John Hunter Nemechek 0.483 101 8 9 Codie Rohrbaugh 0.605 101 9 18 Chandler Smith # 1.072 101 10 51 Drew Dollar 1.2 101 11 2 Kris Wright # 1.233 101 12 20 Spencer Boyd 1.25 101 13 98 Grant Enfinger 1.261 101 14 17 David Gilliland 1.329 101 15 88 Matt Crafton 1.343 101 16 21 Zane Smith 1.393 101 17 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb 7.657 101 18 28 Bryan Dauzat 9.377 101 19 33 Jason White 15.883 101 20 22 Austin Wayne Self 0.509 100 21 30 Danny Bohn 0.785 100 22 16 Austin Hill -2 99 23 24 Raphael Lessard -2 99 24 1 Hailie Deegan # -3 98 25 45 Brett Moffitt -5 96 26 25 Timothy Peters -6 95 27 13 Johnny Sauter -7 94 28 26 Tyler Ankrum -7 94 29 23 Chase Purdy # -10 91 30 12 Tate Fogleman -28 73 31 38 Todd Gilliland -30 71 32 52 Stewart Friesen -30 71 33 19 Derek Kraus -45 56 34 56 Gus Dean -100 1 35 15 Tanner Gray -101 0 36 44 James Buescher -101 0