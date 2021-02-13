Austin Cindric off to strong start with NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Daytona

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Austin Cindric celebrates in Victory Lane with the series championship trophy after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Cindric solidified his standing at Penske by winning six races last year and his first Xfinity Series championship. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File) AP

Austin Cindric was one of the few drivers to escape Daytona unscathed. The 22-year-old Team Penske driver didn’t miss a beat after winning the Xfinity championship last year and drove to the season-opening win in the series.

Cindric led the final laps of a two-lap overtime shootout following a late caution in the race, titled the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300.”

The Big One occurred a few laps earlier when part-time Xfinity driver Ty Dillon attempted to clear Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric in the inside lane. Dillon wiggled, then crashed at the front of the pack, taking out over 10 other drivers with 16 laps left in the 122-lap race.

Penske’s Cindric and JGR’s Burton missed the wreck at the front of the pack, and restarted in first and second, respectively. Cindric held his lead in the final laps, while Brett Moffitt raced up to second. Burton finished third.

Cindric also raced his way into the Daytona 500 lineup as an Open car for Penske with his qualifying time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR at Daytona Xfinity Results

Order Car No. Driver Time after leader Laps 1 22 Austin Cindric -- 122 2 2 Brett Moffitt(i) 0.104 122 3 20 Harrison Burton 0.225 122 4 10 Jeb Burton 0.243 122 5 16 AJ Allmendinger 0.333 122 6 68 Brandon Brown 0.347 122 7 2 Myatt Snider 0.446 122 8 26 Brandon Gdovic 0.471 122 9 18 Daniel Hemric 0.616 122 10 23 Jason White 0.683 122 11 7 Joe Graf Jr. 0.791 122 12 90 Caesar Bacarella 1.05 122 13 99 Stefan Parsons 1.266 122 14 54 Ty Dillon 1.898 122 15 47 Kyle Weatherman 2.043 122 16 5 Matt Mills 2.044 122 17 78 Jesse Little 2.128 122 18 6 Ryan Vargas # 2.315 122 19 48 Danny Bohn(i) 10.328 122 20 66 Timmy Hill -1 121 21 92 Josh Williams -2 120 22 51 Jeremy Clements -2 120 23 4 Landon Cassill -8 114 24 44 Tommy Joe Martins -8 114 25 61 Robby Lyons II -17 105 26 98 Riley Herbst -17 105 27 8 Josh Berry # -18 104 28 7 Justin Allgaier -18 104 29 11 Justin Haley -18 104 30 13 Chad Finchum -18 104 31 39 Ryan Sieg -41 81 32 9 Noah Gragson -46 76 33 74 Bayley Currey(i) -47 75 34 52 Gray Gaulding -47 75 35 15 Colby Howard -47 75 36 1 Michael Annett -48 74 37 0 Jeffrey Earnhardt -48 74 38 19 Brandon Jones -62 60 39 17 Cody Ware(i) -62 60 40 36 Alex Labbe -62 60

(i) ineligible for points, # rookie