The Daytona 500 is today. Here’s how to watch, starting lineup and race information

Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, and Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 DoorDash Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday. The Daytona 500 is today. Getty Images

NASCAR is already off to the races thanks to earlier Speedweeks events that offered an exciting preview of the upcoming season. Defending Xfinity champion Austin Cindric won Saturday’s overtime race at Daytona International Speedway, and Ben Rhodes secured a win in the Truck Series at the track Friday.

Cup drivers Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon battled through traffic (and Dillon through a rain-delayed second Duel) Thursday evening to finalize the Daytona 500 lineup after Kyle Busch’s late-lap victory in the Busch Clash Tuesday. There’s more racing to come on NASCAR’s biggest stage.

The 63rd annual Daytona 500 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

All times listed are ET.

Sunday’s NASCAR schedule

Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX

Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

2:30-6:30 p.m. How to watch/listen: FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 200 laps, 500 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval

200 laps, 500 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval Stages: 65, 130, 200

65, 130, 200 About the race: Sunday’s Daytona 500 opens the 2021 NASCAR season. Denny Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 last year (third overall) and is favored to win this year’s race, per BetMGM odds.

What’s happening today around NASCAR

The Thunderbirds. 9:30 a.m. This is the 11th straight year they are performing flyover for the Daytona 500.

Lieutenant Colonel John Caldwell said they are monitoring the weather today, as visibility is a major factor in being able to perform the flyover and rain is in the forecast.

“We’re gonna be hopeful today,” Caldwell said. “We’re gonna keep an eye on the sky for sure, but if we’re gonna be able to run the cars, then there’s a good chance we’ll be able to fly as well. (It’s) very close in terms of our go, no-go decisions.”

Country Music Star Luke Combs. 10:45 a.m. Combs is performing the pre-race concert in person.

Pitbull. 12:15 p.m. The new co-owner of Cup team Trackhouse Racing will be the grand marshal for the Daytona 500.

Daytona 500 starting order

Pos. Driver Car No. 1 Alex Bowman 48 2 William Byron 24 3 Aric Almirola 10 4 Austin Dillon 3 5 Christopher Bell 20 6 Bubba Wallace 23 7 Ryan Newman 6 8 Kevin Harvick 4 9 Joey Logano 22 10 Kyle Busch 18 11 Ryan Preece* 37 12 Chase Elliott 9 13 Kyle Larson 15 14 Ryan Blaney 12 15 Daniel Suárez 99 16 Corey LaJoie 7 17 Michael McDowell 34 18 David Ragan* 36 19 Jamie McMurray 77 20 Kurt Busch 1 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 22 Chris Buescher 17 23 Matt DiBenedetto 21 24 Brad Keselowski 2 25 Denny Hamlin 11 26 Martin Truex Jr. 19 27 Cole Custer 41 28 Joey Gase 53 29 Tyler Reddick 8 30 Chase Briscoe # 14 31 Erik Jones 43 32 Derrike Cope 12 33 Quin Houff 0 34 Ross Chastain 42 35 Cody Ware 51 36 Anthony Alfredo # 38 37 Josh Bilicki 52 38 BJ McLeod 78 39 Austin Cindric* 33 40 Kaz Grala* 16

* Open car, # rookie

Note: William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer and Ross Chastain are all switching to backup cars after damage from the Duels and will have to drop to the rear at the start. Mechanical work on cars for Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones are also reportedly sending them to the back.

