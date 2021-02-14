NASCAR & Auto Racing
The Daytona 500 is today. Here’s how to watch, starting lineup and race information
NASCAR is already off to the races thanks to earlier Speedweeks events that offered an exciting preview of the upcoming season. Defending Xfinity champion Austin Cindric won Saturday’s overtime race at Daytona International Speedway, and Ben Rhodes secured a win in the Truck Series at the track Friday.
Cup drivers Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon battled through traffic (and Dillon through a rain-delayed second Duel) Thursday evening to finalize the Daytona 500 lineup after Kyle Busch’s late-lap victory in the Busch Clash Tuesday. There’s more racing to come on NASCAR’s biggest stage.
The 63rd annual Daytona 500 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FOX.
All times listed are ET.
Sunday’s NASCAR schedule
- Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX
- When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
- How to watch/listen: FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 200 laps, 500 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval
- Stages: 65, 130, 200
- About the race: Sunday’s Daytona 500 opens the 2021 NASCAR season. Denny Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 last year (third overall) and is favored to win this year’s race, per BetMGM odds.
What’s happening today around NASCAR
- The Thunderbirds. 9:30 a.m. This is the 11th straight year they are performing flyover for the Daytona 500.
Lieutenant Colonel John Caldwell said they are monitoring the weather today, as visibility is a major factor in being able to perform the flyover and rain is in the forecast.
“We’re gonna be hopeful today,” Caldwell said. “We’re gonna keep an eye on the sky for sure, but if we’re gonna be able to run the cars, then there’s a good chance we’ll be able to fly as well. (It’s) very close in terms of our go, no-go decisions.”
Country Music Star Luke Combs. 10:45 a.m. Combs is performing the pre-race concert in person.
Pitbull. 12:15 p.m. The new co-owner of Cup team Trackhouse Racing will be the grand marshal for the Daytona 500.
Daytona 500 starting order
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Alex Bowman
|48
|2
|William Byron
|24
|3
|Aric Almirola
|10
|4
|Austin Dillon
|3
|5
|Christopher Bell
|20
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|7
|Ryan Newman
|6
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|11
|Ryan Preece*
|37
|12
|Chase Elliott
|9
|13
|Kyle Larson
|15
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|15
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|16
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|17
|Michael McDowell
|34
|18
|David Ragan*
|36
|19
|Jamie McMurray
|77
|20
|Kurt Busch
|1
|21
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|22
|Chris Buescher
|17
|23
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|25
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|26
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|28
|Joey Gase
|53
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|30
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|31
|Erik Jones
|43
|32
|Derrike Cope
|12
|33
|Quin Houff
|0
|34
|Ross Chastain
|42
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|36
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|38
|BJ McLeod
|78
|39
|Austin Cindric*
|33
|40
|Kaz Grala*
|16
* Open car, # rookie
Note: William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer and Ross Chastain are all switching to backup cars after damage from the Duels and will have to drop to the rear at the start. Mechanical work on cars for Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones are also reportedly sending them to the back.
