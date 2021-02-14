NASCAR & Auto Racing

The Daytona 500 is today. Here's how to watch, starting lineup and race information

Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, and Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 DoorDash Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday. The Daytona 500 is today.
Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, and Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 DoorDash Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday. The Daytona 500 is today.

Daytona Beach, Fla.

NASCAR is already off to the races thanks to earlier Speedweeks events that offered an exciting preview of the upcoming season. Defending Xfinity champion Austin Cindric won Saturday’s overtime race at Daytona International Speedway, and Ben Rhodes secured a win in the Truck Series at the track Friday.

Cup drivers Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon battled through traffic (and Dillon through a rain-delayed second Duel) Thursday evening to finalize the Daytona 500 lineup after Kyle Busch’s late-lap victory in the Busch Clash Tuesday. There’s more racing to come on NASCAR’s biggest stage.

The 63rd annual Daytona 500 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

All times listed are ET.

Sunday’s NASCAR schedule

What’s happening today around NASCAR

Lieutenant Colonel John Caldwell said they are monitoring the weather today, as visibility is a major factor in being able to perform the flyover and rain is in the forecast.

“We’re gonna be hopeful today,” Caldwell said. “We’re gonna keep an eye on the sky for sure, but if we’re gonna be able to run the cars, then there’s a good chance we’ll be able to fly as well. (It’s) very close in terms of our go, no-go decisions.”

Daytona 500 starting order

Pos.DriverCar No.
1Alex Bowman48
2William Byron24
3Aric Almirola10
4Austin Dillon3
5Christopher Bell20
6Bubba Wallace23
7Ryan Newman6
8Kevin Harvick4
9Joey Logano22
10Kyle Busch18
11Ryan Preece*37
12Chase Elliott9
13Kyle Larson15
14Ryan Blaney12
15Daniel Suárez99
16Corey LaJoie7
17Michael McDowell34
18David Ragan*36
19Jamie McMurray77
20Kurt Busch1
21Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
22Chris Buescher17
23Matt DiBenedetto21
24Brad Keselowski2
25Denny Hamlin11
26Martin Truex Jr.19
27Cole Custer41
28Joey Gase53
29Tyler Reddick8
30Chase Briscoe #14
31Erik Jones43
32Derrike Cope12
33Quin Houff0
34Ross Chastain42
35Cody Ware51
36Anthony Alfredo #38
37Josh Bilicki52
38BJ McLeod78
39Austin Cindric*33
40Kaz Grala*16

* Open car, # rookie

Note: William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer and Ross Chastain are all switching to backup cars after damage from the Duels and will have to drop to the rear at the start. Mechanical work on cars for Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones are also reportedly sending them to the back.

