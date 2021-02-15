Daytona 500 results: Michael McDowell wins NASCAR season-opening race

Michael McDowell crosses the finish line ahead of Austin Dillon to win the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

On Sunday, Michael McDowell had never won a Cup race in his 13 years in the series. In the early hours of Monday morning, after rain and fog stalled green flag racing for nearly six hours, that changed when McDowell shoved the car in front of him then passed the finish line in first.

McDowell won the Daytona 500 as the previous race leaders, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski crashed around him. NASCAR reviewed the finish, but determined that McDowell had crossed the finish line before the caution.

Chase Elliott finished in second and Austin Dillon finished in third. Three-time Daytona 500 winner Hamlin led 98 laps of the 200-lap race, and swept both stages.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Daytona 500 results

Pos. Driver Car No. 1 Michael McDowell 34 2 Chase Elliott 9 3 Austin Dillon 3 4 Kevin Harvick 4 5 Denny Hamlin 11 6 Ryan Preece 37 7 Ross Chastain 42 8 Jamie McMurray 77 9 Corey LaJoie 7 10 Kyle Larson 5 11 Cole Custer 41 12 Joey Logano 22 13 Brad Keselowski 2 14 Kyle Busch 18 15 Austin Cindric 33 16 Christopher Bell 20 17 Bubba Wallace 23 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 19 Chase Briscoe 14 20 Joey Gase 53 21 Cody Ware 21 22 Kurt Busch 1 23 BJ McLeod 23 24 Josh Bilicki 52 25 Martin Truex Jr. 19 26 William Byron 24 27 Tyler Reddick 8 28 Kaz Grala 16 29 Quin Houff 0 30 Ryan Blaney 12 31 Chris Buescher 17 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 33 Matt DiBenedetto 21 34 Aric Almirola 10 35 Alex Bowman 48 36 Daniel Suarez 99 37 David Ragan 36 38 Ryan Newman 6 39 Erik Jones 43 40 Derrike Cope 15





