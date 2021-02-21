What’s the weather for today’s NASCAR race at Daytona? Here’s the forecast.

Brett Moffitt (02) and Austin Cindric (22) lead the field to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

A wet start for NASCAR’s Truck Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course, won by Ben Rhodes on Friday, transitioned into a dry track for Saturday’s Xfinity race, won by 18-year-old Ty Gibbs.

The weather should remain clear for NASCAR’s Cup Series race on the 3.61-mile road course based on the local forecast. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday on FOX.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20% chance of showers before 2 a.m. AccuWeather.com reports a 2% chance of thunderstorms in Daytona Beach, Fla. this afternoon.

NASCAR is able to declare a “wet” start, in which teams are required to use rain tires, or a “damp” start, in which teams may elect to use rain tires based on the road course condition. A low chance of rain this afternoon means neither is likely.

This story will be updated with the latest weather outlook. For T.V. information and the race starting lineup, click here.