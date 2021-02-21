NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR race at Daytona live updates: Erik Jones, Justin Haley starting at the back
The NASCAR Cup Series is points racing today at the Daytona International Speedway road course. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 is scheduled for 3 p.m. on FOX.
Chase Elliott is starting on the pole for the 70-lap race on the 3.61-mile road course. Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell is also starting in the front row. Stages will end on laps 16, 34 and 70.
Results will be posted here after the race. All times are ET.
NASCAR at Daytona RC live updates
Pre-race
2:40 p.m. Garrett Smithley also to the back
Rick Ware Racing driver Garrett Smithley will also drop to the back at the start of the race for unapproved adjustments on his team’s No. 53 Ford. Smithley was slated to start 25th and is ineligible for driver points.
2 p.m. Erik Jones and Justin Haley starting at the rear
NASCAR announces that two cars will drop to the back of the pack at the start of today’s race. Erik Jones and his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports team was previously slated to drop to the back due to an engine change for the Daytona 500 (teams are penalized for two races for a Daytona 500 engine change). Justin Haley will also start at the rear due to two pre-race technical inspection failures by his No. 77 Spire Motorsports team. Jones was slated to start 37th and Haley was slated to start 20th. There were no three-time inspection failures.
NASCAR THIS WEEKEND: HOW TO WATCH THE RACE AT DAYTONA
- Race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 At Daytona
- When: Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.
- How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 70 laps, 252.7 miles on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course
- Stages: laps 16, 34, 70
- Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott
NASCAR CUP AT DAYTONA RC STARTING LINEUP
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Chase Elliott
|9
|2
|Michael McDowell
|34
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|6
|Ryan Preece
|37
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Kyle Larson
|5
|9
|Ross Chastain
|42
|10
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|11
|Joey Logano
|22
|12
|Christopher Bell
|20
|13
|Cole Custer
|41
|14
|Kyle Busch
|18
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|17
|Kurt Busch
|1
|18
|Chase Briscoe#
|14
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|20
|Justin Haley(i)
|77
|21
|Cody Ware
|51
|22
|William Byron
|24
|23
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|24
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|25
|Garrett Smithley(i)
|53
|26
|Aric Almirola
|10
|27
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|28
|Scott Heckert
|78
|29
|Quin Houff
|0
|30
|Chris Buescher
|17
|31
|Anthony Alfredo#
|38
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|33
|Ryan Newman
|6
|34
|AJ Allmendinger(i)
|16
|35
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|36
|Alex Bowman
|48
|37
|Erik Jones
|43
|38
|Ty Dillon(i)
|96
|39
|James Davison
|15
|40
|Timmy Hill(i)
|66
(i) ineligible for driver points, # rookie
Comments