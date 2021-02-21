NASCAR race at Daytona live updates: Erik Jones, Justin Haley starting at the back

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: A detail of the “turtle” curbing installed for the NASCAR Xfinity Super Start Batteries 188 At Daytona Presented by O’Reilly at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is points racing today at the Daytona International Speedway road course. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 is scheduled for 3 p.m. on FOX.

Chase Elliott is starting on the pole for the 70-lap race on the 3.61-mile road course. Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell is also starting in the front row. Stages will end on laps 16, 34 and 70.

Results will be posted here after the race. All times are ET.

NASCAR at Daytona RC live updates

Pre-race

2:40 p.m. Garrett Smithley also to the back

Rick Ware Racing driver Garrett Smithley will also drop to the back at the start of the race for unapproved adjustments on his team’s No. 53 Ford. Smithley was slated to start 25th and is ineligible for driver points.

2 p.m. Erik Jones and Justin Haley starting at the rear

NASCAR announces that two cars will drop to the back of the pack at the start of today’s race. Erik Jones and his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports team was previously slated to drop to the back due to an engine change for the Daytona 500 (teams are penalized for two races for a Daytona 500 engine change). Justin Haley will also start at the rear due to two pre-race technical inspection failures by his No. 77 Spire Motorsports team. Jones was slated to start 37th and Haley was slated to start 20th. There were no three-time inspection failures.

NASCAR THIS WEEKEND: HOW TO WATCH THE RACE AT DAYTONA

Race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 At Daytona

O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 At Daytona When: Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 70 laps, 252.7 miles on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course

70 laps, 252.7 miles on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course Stages: laps 16, 34, 70

laps 16, 34, 70 Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott

NASCAR CUP AT DAYTONA RC STARTING LINEUP

Order Driver Car No. 1 Chase Elliott 9 2 Michael McDowell 34 3 Austin Dillon 3 4 Denny Hamlin 11 5 Kevin Harvick 4 6 Ryan Preece 37 7 Corey LaJoie 7 8 Kyle Larson 5 9 Ross Chastain 42 10 Bubba Wallace 23 11 Joey Logano 22 12 Christopher Bell 20 13 Cole Custer 41 14 Kyle Busch 18 15 Brad Keselowski 2 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 17 Kurt Busch 1 18 Chase Briscoe# 14 19 Martin Truex Jr. 19 20 Justin Haley(i) 77 21 Cody Ware 51 22 William Byron 24 23 Josh Bilicki 52 24 Tyler Reddick 8 25 Garrett Smithley(i) 53 26 Aric Almirola 10 27 Ryan Blaney 12 28 Scott Heckert 78 29 Quin Houff 0 30 Chris Buescher 17 31 Anthony Alfredo# 38 32 Matt DiBenedetto 21 33 Ryan Newman 6 34 AJ Allmendinger(i) 16 35 Daniel Suárez 99 36 Alex Bowman 48 37 Erik Jones 43 38 Ty Dillon(i) 96 39 James Davison 15 40 Timmy Hill(i) 66

(i) ineligible for driver points, # rookie