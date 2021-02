DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images

Christopher Bell won his first NASCAR Cup race at the Daytona road course Sunday with a late-lap pass of Joey Logano, who finished in second.

Denny Hamlin finished in third and won the second stage of the race. Chase Elliott won the first stage.

This story is breaking and will be updated with full results shortly.