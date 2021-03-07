NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR live updates: Kevin Harvick on the pole in Las Vegas, pre-race inspection complete
The NASCAR Cup Series is racing today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile intermediate track in Las Vegas, Nev. The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube starts at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.
Stages end on laps 80, 160 and 267. All times are Eastern.
Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
2:30 p.m.: Pre-race inspection complete and local weather update
NASCAR completed pre-race inspection on Saturday evening due to the earlier local start time in Las Vegas. There were no multiple inspection failures as of Saturday evening, although teams would still be able to make unapproved adjustments Sunday before the race. So far, no teams have been sent to the rear of the field for the start.
Today’s local forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high near 78 degrees and no threat of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds are expected to gradually clear in the area this evening.
NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Las Vegas
- Race: Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube
- When: Sunday, Mar. 7 at 3:30 p.m.
- How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile tri-oval
- Stages: Laps 80, 160, 267
- Last year’s winner: Joey Logano
NASCAR Cup at Las Vegas starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|2
|William Byron
|24
|3
|Kyle Larson
|5
|4
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|5
|Michael McDowell
|34
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|8
|Chase Elliott
|9
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|12
|Austin Dillon
|3
|13
|Ryan Newman
|6
|14
|Kyle Busch
|18
|15
|Joey Logano
|22
|16
|Christopher Bell
|20
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|18
|Chris Buescher
|17
|19
|Ryan Preece
|37
|20
|Cole Custer
|41
|21
|Ross Chastain
|42
|22
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|24
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|25
|Justin Haley (i)
|77
|26
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|27
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|28
|Aric Almirola
|10
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|30
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|31
|Garrett Smithley (i)
|53
|32
|Cody Ware (i)
|51
|33
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|34
|BJ McLeod (i)
|78
|35
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|36
|Quin Houff
|0
|37
|Joey Gase
|15
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
(i) ineligible for driver points, # series rookie
