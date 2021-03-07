NASCAR & Auto Racing

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR race at Las Vegas. Full results and takeaways

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 07, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Kyle Larson didn’t compete in a NASCAR competition for almost a full year, but it took him just four short races in 2021 to return to Victory Lane.

Larson dominated Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first win of the season, seventh in his career.

Brad Keselowski finished second and Kyle Busch finished in third.

NASCAR at Las Vegas race results

Pos.Car No.DriverTime BehindLapsBest TimeBest Speed
15Kyle LarsonWINNER26730.214178.725
22Brad Keselowski3.15626730.184178.903
318Kyle Busch6.36826730.508177.003
411Denny Hamlin9.90626730.399177.637
512Ryan Blaney10.32526730.327178.059
619Martin Truex Jr.12.47126730.417177.532
720Christopher Bell12.84426730.474177.2
824William Byron15.40426730.404177.608
922Joey Logano23.91826730.518176.945
1043Erik Jones28.17526730.349177.93
1147Ricky Stenhouse Jr.28.56126730.516176.956
123Austin Dillon29.26326730.657176.142
139Chase Elliott30.81626730.16179.045
1417Chris Buescher31.24326730.593176.511
1537* Ryan Preece-126630.601176.465
1621Matt DiBenedetto-126630.396177.655
1734Michael McDowell-126630.638176.252
186Ryan Newman-126630.63176.298
191Kurt Busch-126630.36177.866
204Kevin Harvick-126630.627176.315
2114Chase Briscoe #-126630.779175.444
228Tyler Reddick-126630.619176.361
2342Ross Chastain-126630.578176.598
2438Anthony Alfredo #-126630.789175.387
2541Cole Custer-126630.714175.816
2699Daniel Suarez-226530.732175.713
2748Alex Bowman-226530.442177.387
2823Bubba Wallace-526230.515176.962
2977Justin Haley(i)-526231.039173.975
3078BJ McLeod(i)-726031.286172.601
3153Garrett Smithley(i)-825931.46171.647
3251Cody Ware(i)-825931.278172.645
330Quin Houff-1125631.541171.206
3415Joey Gase-1225531.847169.561
3552Josh Bilicki-1525231.612170.821
3666* Timmy Hill-2124631.917169.189
377Corey LaJoie-7918830.721175.776
3810Aric Almirola-8917830.656176.148
