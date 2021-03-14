What channel is the NASCAR race at Phoenix on? Betting odds and how to watch

Seems like during COVID, many drivers view themselves as NASCAR racers.

Kevin Harvick isn’t looking backward heading into this weekend’s race at Phoenix. He’s not the favorite to win this Sunday, according to the oddsmakers, but Harvick probably doesn’t care.

He called it a “silly question” when asked about whether his No. 4 Ford team is still an automatic threat at the one-mile dogleg oval where he won nine times in his Cup career. The question was asked because Harvick’s last win at the track was in 2018 and his latest finish in a race was 20th at Las Vegas last weekend.

“I would consider us a challenger at just about any racetrack that you go to, but you’re not going to be that way all the time,” Harvick said. “So I think as we go to Phoenix, you expect to go there and perform well.”

BetMGM is giving the best odds to defending Cup champion Chase Elliott (+500), who secured his title win at the Phoenix Raceway last fall. The next Cup race, the Instacart 500, is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

In addition to Harvick, series veterans Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin are also expected to perform well at Phoenix (+600), as is Joey Logano (+800), who won last year’s first race at Phoenix. All of those drivers are looking to secure their first win of the 2021 season.

Keselowski is starting on the pole this weekend. His last finish at Phoenix was a second place in the 2020 championship race.

Kyle Larson (+1000) will also start the race in the front row after he dominated last weekend’s event at Las Vegas to earn his first NASCAR win since his suspension last year. His victory marked the fourth different driver to win a race this season, continuing a trend of parity across the field and emphasizing Hendrick Motorsports’ early success this season. William Byron won the race prior to Las Vegas at Homestead-Miami.

The race is 312 miles with stages ending on laps 75, 190 and 312.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Phoenix

Race: Instacart 500

Instacart 500 When: Sunday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m.





Sunday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 312 laps, 312 miles on the one-mile dogleg oval

laps, 312 miles on the one-mile dogleg oval Stages: Laps 75, 190, 312

Laps 75, 190, 312 Last year’s winner: Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup at Phoenix starting order

1 Brad Keselowski 2 2 Kyle Larson 5 3 Denny Hamlin 11 4 Christopher Bell 20 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 6 Chase Elliott 9 7 Kyle Busch 18 8 Ryan Blaney 12 9 Joey Logano 22 10 William Byron 24 11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 12 Kurt Busch 1 13 Austin Dillon 3 14 Erik Jones 43 15 Ryan Preece 37 16 Michael McDowell 34 17 Chris Buescher 17 18 Kevin Harvick 4 19 Ryan Newman 6 20 Matt DiBenedetto 21 21 Alex Bowman 48 22 Ross Chastain 42 23 Tyler Reddick 8 24 Cole Custer 41 25 Bubba Wallace 23 26 Chase Briscoe 14 27 Daniel Suarez 99 28 Anthony Alfredo 38 29 Justin Haley 77 30 BJ McLeod 78 31 Cody Ware 51 32 Aric Almirola 10 33 Corey LaJoie 7 34 Garrett Smithley 53 35 Quin Houff 0 36 Josh Bilicki 52 37 Timmy Hill 66 38 James Davison 15