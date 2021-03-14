NASCAR live updates: Three Hendrick drivers dropping to the rear at Phoenix

Martin Truex Jr. (19) and Kyle Larson (5) drive during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

The NASCAR Cup Series races today at Phoenix Raceway, a one-mile intermediate track in Avondale, Ariz. The Instacart 500 starts at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

Stages end on laps 75, 190 and 312. All times are Eastern.

2:40 p.m. Elliott also starting from the back

Hendrick Motorsports announces that due to inspection issues, the No. 9 car driven by Chase Elliott will also drop back to the rear at the start the race, joining teammates Larson and Byron. Elliott won the last race at Phoenix starting from the back in the fall to clinch the 2020 Cup championship title. He was slated to start sixth.

2:30 p.m. Who’s dropping to the rear?

Three teams twice failed pre-race technical inspection, which NASCAR conducted Saturday evening, and will drop to the rear for the start of the race. Those teams were Kyle Larson’s No. 5 team, William Byron’s No. 24 team and Cody Ware’s No. 51 team. Larson was slated to start in the front row with Brad Keselowski, who’s on the pole, after Larson won last weekend’s race at Las Vegas. Byron won at Homestead two weeks ago and was slated to start 10th. Ware was slated to start 31st.

Additionally, NASCAR announced that the No. 53 car will drop to the back for the start due to a driver change from the original list. Garrett Smithley will be in the car, replacing J.J. Yeley.

NASCAR Cup at Phoenix starting order

1 Brad Keselowski 2 2 Kyle Larson 5 3 Denny Hamlin 11 4 Christopher Bell 20 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 6 Chase Elliott 9 7 Kyle Busch 18 8 Ryan Blaney 12 9 Joey Logano 22 10 William Byron 24 11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 12 Kurt Busch 1 13 Austin Dillon 3 14 Erik Jones 43 15 Ryan Preece 37 16 Michael McDowell 34 17 Chris Buescher 17 18 Kevin Harvick 4 19 Ryan Newman 6 20 Matt DiBenedetto 21 21 Alex Bowman 48 22 Ross Chastain 42 23 Tyler Reddick 8 24 Cole Custer 41 25 Bubba Wallace 23 26 Chase Briscoe # 14 27 Daniel Suárez 99 28 Anthony Alfredo # 38 29 Justin Haley (i) 77 30 BJ McLeod (i) 78 31 Cody Ware (i) 51 32 Aric Almirola 10 33 Corey LaJoie 7 34 Garrett Smithley (i) 53 35 Quin Houff 0 36 Josh Bilicki 52 37 Timmy Hill (i) 66 38 James Davison 15

(i) ineligible for driver points, # series rookie