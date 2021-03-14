NASCAR at Phoenix results: Martin Truex Jr. wins race

Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix Raceway. Truex led the final 25 laps of the race, putting 1.7 seconds between himself and second place finisher Joey Logano at the checkered flag.

The victory marks Truex’s 28th career Cup win. Denny Hamlin finished in third.

NASCAR race at Phoenix results

Pos. Car No. Driver Time Behind Laps Best time Best speed 1 19 Martin Truex Jr. -- 312 27.039 133.141 2 22 Joey Logano 1.698 312 27.045 133.111 3 11 Denny Hamlin 2.161 312 26.979 133.437 4 2 Brad Keselowski 4.486 312 27.033 133.171 5 9 Chase Elliott 5.228 312 27.107 132.807 6 4 Kevin Harvick 5.971 312 27.213 132.29 7 5 Kyle Larson 8.214 312 27.169 132.504 8 24 William Byron 8.828 312 27.301 131.863 9 20 Christopher Bell 8.937 312 27.046 133.107 10 12 Ryan Blaney 9.437 312 27.057 133.052 11 10 Aric Almirola 9.585 312 27.439 131.2 12 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 10.213 312 27.247 132.125 13 48 Alex Bowman 10.642 312 27.429 131.248 14 21 Matt DiBenedetto 11.119 312 27.312 131.81 15 1 Kurt Busch 12.171 312 27.209 132.309 16 23 Bubba Wallace 12.914 312 27.473 131.038 17 3 Austin Dillon 13.215 312 27.136 132.665 18 17 Chris Buescher 14.356 312 27.435 131.219 19 42 Ross Chastain 15.408 312 27.426 131.262 20 43 Erik Jones 15.868 312 27.353 131.613 21 99 Daniel Suarez 16.73 312 27.516 130.833 22 14 Chase Briscoe 17.501 312 27.278 131.974 23 34 Michael McDowell 20.324 312 27.54 130.719 24 77 Justin Haley( 24.914 312 27.675 130.081 25 18 Kyle Busch -1 311 27.215 132.28 26 37 Ryan Preece -1 311 27.487 130.971 27 7 Corey LaJoie -1 311 27.679 130.063 28 6 Ryan Newman -1 311 27.65 130.199 29 8 Tyler Reddick -2 310 27.447 131.162 30 78 BJ McLeod -3 309 27.95 128.801 31 41 Cole Custer -4 308 27.388 131.444 32 0 Quin Houff -7 305 28.197 127.673 33 15 James Davison -9 303 28.249 127.438 34 53 Garrett Smithley -12 300 28.277 127.312 35 52 Josh Bilicki -54 258 28.336 127.047 36 51 Cody Ware -211 101 28.043 128.374 37 38 Anthony Alfredo -225 87 28.078 128.214 38 66 Timmy Hill -297 15 28.394 126.787

