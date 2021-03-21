NASCAR & Auto Racing

What channel is the NASCAR race at Atlanta on? Betting odds and how to watch

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 14: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Offerpad Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 14, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are starting in the front row for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hamlin leads the series in points (236) and Truex garnered his first win of the season last weekend at Phoenix.

This Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 in Hampton, Ga. starts at 3 p.m. Sunday on FOX.

Six of the top-10 drivers are seeking a win this season, including Hamlin, Brad Keselowski (197), Joey Logano (192), Chase Elliott (179), Kevin Harvick (176) and Kurt Busch (144), while five different drivers are set to advance to playoffs after winning the first five races this season. Truex most recently joined a list that includes Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Kyle Larson.

Harvick has emerged as the favorite to win this weekend’s race, according to BetMGM odds, thanks to his past performance at the track. Harvick and Kurt Busch each have three Cup wins at Atlanta’s 1.54-mile quad-oval, tied for the most of active drivers in the series, and Harvick leads those drivers in starts (30), top-five finishes (nine) and laps led at the track (1,348).

Harvick won last year’s race at Atlanta and returns this year for the 20th anniversary of his first victory after replacing the late Dale Earnhardt as a Cup driver at Richard Childress Racing following Earnhardt’s death in 2001. Harvick is favored to win with 11-2 odds, per BetMGM, and enters the weekend with four top-five finishes in the opening five races of the season.

Truex (13-2), Larson (13-2), Keselowski (7-1), Hamlin (15-2) and Elliott (8-1) also top that list this weekend. For Elliott, the defending Cup champion, a win would mark his first at the track in his home state.

“Atlanta’s tough,” Elliott said. “Just an old surface for sure, which I think makes it fun for the drivers. I feel like a lot of people enjoy going there because of that, but overall, for us it’s been super hit or miss.”

The No. 9 Chevrolet driver has earned one top-five finish (four top-10s) in five races at the intermediate Atlanta track. He said he couldn’t put his finger on why the team’s been inconsistent at the tough tire track in the past, but “hopefully this week we can be more on the hit side.” Elliott finished fifth last weekend at Phoenix for his second top-five this year following a second place finish at the Daytona 500.

“The falloff is definitely there,” Elliott said of the fast tire wear on Atlanta’s old surface. “That’s what makes this racetrack so challenging, is just trying to find some consistency, trying to get in a rhythm and not beat up your tires.”

The race is 325 laps (500.5 miles) with stage breaks on laps 105, 210 and 325.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup at Atlanta starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Denny Hamlin11
2Martin Truex Jr.19
3Joey Logano22
4Brad Keselowski2
5Chase Elliott9
6Kyle Larson5
7Kevin Harvick4
8Christopher Bell20
9William Byron24
10Ryan Blaney12
11Kurt Busch1
12Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
13Austin Dillon3
14Alex Bowman48
15Bubba Wallace23
16Aric Almirola10
17Chris Buescher17
18Michael McDowell34
19Kyle Busch18
20Matt DiBenedetto21
21Ross Chastain42
22Erik Jones43
23Ryan Preece37
24Chase Briscoe14
25Daniel Suárez99
26Justin Haley77
27Cole Custer41
28Ryan Newman6
29Tyler Reddick8
30Corey LaJoie7
31BJ McLeod78
32Anthony Alfredo38
33Cody Ware51
34James Davison15
35Quin Houff0
36Joey Gase53
37Josh Bilicki52
38Timmy Hill66
39Austin Cindric33
