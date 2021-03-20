NASCAR drivers comment on pit road fight after Atlanta Xfinity race

NASCAR driver Daniel Hemric waits to climb into his car on pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Hemric won the pole for the Monster Energy Open. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

In the backdrop of Justin Allgaier’s 15th Xfinity win was a fight on pit road Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Drivers Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson exchanged shoves that ended when Gragson threw a punch and the drivers were physically separated by NASCAR officials and team members.

PUNCHES THROWN! Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson brawl on pit road after the Xfinity race in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/KF8COEkMHp — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 20, 2021

Hemric, who drives the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing, told the Performance Racing Network after the race that the frustration stemmed from an earlier incident during a pit stop in which Gragson backed in Hemric’s pit box.

“I backed up, and he decided to put it in reverse and cram it into my right front fender,” Hemric told PRN. “ … It was completely deliberate. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Hemric explained that a driver pitting behind him during that stop accelerated as he pulled into his pit box, forcing him to drive into Gragson’s pit box, which delayed stops for both teams. Gragson did not indicate that he deliberately reversed into Hemric, but he sounded frustrated on his No. 9 JR Motorsports’ team’s radio during the pit stop.

“I don’t know why he’s mad,” Gragson said on FS1 after the race. “We were behind him coming onto pit road … He was in our pit box, and I had to come around him and not really sure why he was there. I had to back up and get there.”

Hemric said he thought the move was intentional.

“Where I come from, you get your eye dotted when you do stuff like that,” Hemric said.

Hemric’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Harrison Burton said he had a short conversation with the driver after the race, giving him a fist bump and telling him to “keep his head up.” Burton and Gragson exchanged punches last year following an Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway.

“I’ve been there before, obviously in that exact same situation,” Burton told reporters after the race with a laugh. “I know that kinda sucks and you’re angry and that’s all I said.”

Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin also chimed in on Twitter, writing, “This is not ok,” along with a video clip of Gragson backing into Hemric’s pit box. He also wrote, “Where’s @mikejoy500 when you need him,” tagging the FOX announcer. The tweet referenced an earlier series of tweets by Joy that many interpreted to be critical of Gragson following an Xfinity race a few weeks ago.

Gragson, who finished in fourth, wrote on Twitter later in the evening that he unintentionally backed into Hemric:

“18 was in our pit box when I was turning into our pit stall. He backed up into his. I was out of position in the box and had to back up to get into my box. Unintentional backing into him. If they’d show the full replay, you’d see I didn’t just back into him for no reason,” Gragson wrote.

The driver was reportedly called to the NASCAR hauler after Saturday’s race. NASCAR officials plan to review the incident and issue possible penalties later in the week. Full results from the EchoPark 250 can be found here.