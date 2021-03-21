NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR live updates: Chase Elliott dropping to the back for Atlanta Cup race
The NASCAR Cup Series races today at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a 1.54-mile intermediate track in Hampton, Ga. The Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 starts at 3 p.m. on FOX.
Stages end on laps 105, 210 and 325. All times are Eastern.
Pre-race
Elliott dropping to the rear
2 p.m.: Hendrick Motorsports announces that the No. 9 car driven by Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field today due to inspection issues. Elliott was slated to start fifth and has not yet won a Cup race at Atlanta, the track in his home state. As cars were lineup up on the grid before the race, Elliott’s car had some light smoke coming from up from underneath it. The No. 3 car driven by Austin Dillon was also smoking from the same exhaust area before the race, as well as the No. 42 driven by Ross Chastain, but Dillon’s car appeared to have the heaviest smoke.
NASCAR has not released the list of all drivers dropping to the rear.
NASCAR won’t penalize Gragson
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR announces that it will not penalize Xfinity driver Noah Gragson for an incident on pit road during Saturday’s race that resulted in a post-race fight between Gragson and driver Daniel Hemric. NASCAR deemed that Gragson did not deliberately contact Hemric’s car as he backed into his pit box. Hemric interpreted the maneuver as retaliatory for botching Gragson’s pit stop, which he said was unintentional, and initiated a fist fight with Gragson. He did not accept Gragson’s explanation on Twitter following the race. Read more about the incident here.
Justin Allgaier won the Xfinity race after Kyle Busch won the Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.
NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Atlanta
- Race: Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500
- When: Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m.
- How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 325 laps, 500.5 miles on the 1.54-mile quad-oval
- Stages: Laps 105, 210, 325
- Last year’s winner: Kevin Harvick
NASCAR Cup at Atlanta starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|6
|Kyle Larson
|5
|7
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|8
|Christopher Bell
|20
|9
|William Byron
|24
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|11
|Kurt Busch
|1
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|13
|Austin Dillon
|3
|14
|Alex Bowman
|48
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|16
|Aric Almirola
|10
|17
|Chris Buescher
|17
|18
|Michael McDowell
|34
|19
|Kyle Busch
|18
|20
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|21
|Ross Chastain
|42
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|23
|Ryan Preece
|37
|24
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|25
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|26
|Justin Haley
|77
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|28
|Ryan Newman
|6
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|31
|BJ McLeod
|78
|32
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|34
|James Davison
|15
|35
|Quin Houff
|0
|36
|Joey Gase
|53
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
|39
|Austin Cindric
|33
