NASCAR final: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta with late-lap pass

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 21, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Getty Images

Kyle Larson hardly raced his competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He just passed them. Larson led 269 laps of the 325-lap race in NASCAR’s Cup race in Hampton, Ga. and was on the precipice of winning his second race of the season.

Until Ryan Blaney took the lead.

Blaney steals the win

Ryan Blaney led just 25 laps on the track Sunday and chased Larson down from second place, capitalizing on a moment when Larson slowed behind the lapped car of Joey Logano. Blaney pushed forward for a few more laps, then made his pass with less than 10 laps remaining to win his fifth race in NASCAR’s top series.

Larson finished in second. Alex Bowman finished in third.

Blaney became the sixth different winner to start the 2021 season. When asked about that fact after the race he replied, “Happy I’m one of them!”

“It just shows that a lot of great teams are out there and you have to be on top of your game,” Blaney said, noting that his No. 12 Penske team showed their speed Sunday.

Kyle Larson starts the season as a force

The No. 5 Chevrolet kept half of the cars at least one lap down for most of the race, and at one point during the second stage put a full 10 seconds between his car and the second place runner.

Ryan Blaney proved to be Larson’s biggest challenger late in the race, surging to the lead after a fast pit stop in the final stage sent him to the front. But by Lap 237, Larson was back to the front while the rest of the field played catch up.

Larson made another statement Sunday after his win at Las Vegas, where he scored his seventh win in the series earlier this season. Hendrick teammates Bowman and William Byron also finished in the top-10, with Byron in eighth place, marking another strong showing for the organization. Chase Elliott exited early with an engine issue for a bottom finish, and Larson remained the star of the show.

Until Blaney struck.

Stewart-Haas stuck in a rut

Kevin Harvick had nowhere near the same success at Atlanta as he has in the past. The defending race winner was forced to pit from third place for a flat tire after the competition caution as the race went green. He was frustrated with his equipment throughout the race, calling his No. 4 Ford “the biggest pile of crap” he’s ever driven at Atlanta.

Harvick ran in the bottom-20 through the first stage and was lapped by Larson early. He raced into 20th place in the second stage, and was up to 12th by the final 30 laps. Despite the troublesome start, he finished in 10th place, which spoke more to Harvick’s skill as a driver than the speed of his car.

His Stewart-Haas Racing teammates also missed it again, with Aric Almirola, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe all missing stage points by finishing out of the top-10 in both stages. Almirola called the start to the season for the No. 10 team “horrendous” earlier this week, but he was buoyed by his most recent performance at Phoenix in which he finished 11th.

But the setbacks only continued for not only Almirola, but the whole SHR organization at Atlanta, pointing to a definitely “off” start to the season. He finished 20th, while Custer finished 18th and Briscoe finished 23rd.

NASCAR race at Atlanta results

Pos. Car Driver Time behind Best time Best speed 1 12 Ryan Blaney -- 31.145 178.006 2 5 Kyle Larson 2.083 31.043 178.591 3 48 Alex Bowman 10.291 31.403 176.544 4 11 Denny Hamlin 11.549 31.247 177.425 5 18 Kyle Busch 14.356 31.136 178.058 6 3 Austin Dillon 17.201 31.422 176.437 7 17 Chris Buescher 17.632 31.468 176.179 8 24 William Byron 22.704 31.368 176.741 9 19 Martin Truex Jr. 22.924 31.294 177.159 10 4 Kevin Harvick 23.133 31.175 177.835 11 21 Matt DiBenedetto 26.193 31.238 177.476 12 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 26.653 31.579 175.56 13 6 Ryan Newman 31.413 31.438 176.347 14 42 Ross Chastain 33.149 31.7 174.89 15 22 Joey Logano -1 31.301 177.119 16 23 Bubba Wallace -1 31.607 175.404 17 99 Daniel Suarez -1 31.256 177.374 18 41 Cole Custer -1 31.699 174.895 19 34 Michael McDowell -1 31.651 175.16 20 10 Aric Almirola -1 31.837 174.137 21 20 Christopher Bell -2 31.473 176.151 22 33 * Austin Cindric(i) -2 32.007 173.212 23 14 Chase Briscoe # -2 31.722 174.768 24 43 Erik Jones -2 31.714 174.812 25 37 * Ryan Preece -2 31.907 173.755 26 8 Tyler Reddick -2 31.765 174.532 27 38 Anthony Alfredo # -3 32.02 173.142 28 2 Brad Keselowski -4 31.424 176.426 29 7 Corey LaJoie -6 32.103 172.694 30 77 Justin Haley(i) -6 31.932 173.619 31 51 Cody Ware(i) -9 32.439 170.905 32 15 James Davison -9 32.603 170.046 33 0 Quin Houff -11 32.352 171.365 34 78 BJ McLeod(i) -12 32.544 170.354 35 53 Joey Gase -17 32.708 169.5 36 66 * Timmy Hill(i) -20 33.399 165.993 37 52 Josh Bilicki -40 33.019 167.903 38 9 Chase Elliott -105 31.554 175.699 39 1 Kurt Busch -212 31.494 176.034