NASCAR has six different Cup winners in 2021. Many more could come before playoffs

Ryan Blaney celebrates his win after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

Ryan Blaney became the sixth different winner in the same number of races during NASCAR’s 2021 season Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. When reminded of this fact, he cracked a smile.

“Happy I’m one of ‘em!” Blaney said. “We got to five and I was like, ‘Whew. We’re stacking ‘em up pretty quick. I think we need to win one here.’”

A late-lap pass of Kyle Larson — as Larson’s lead faded with his tires — sent Blaney to Victory Lane for his fifth win in the Cup Series, allowing Blaney to breathe a sigh of relief, for now, along with five other race winners: Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

Sunday’s race didn’t play out as others have so far this season. Larson led a majority of the laps, 83%, and was among just six drivers who held the lead. The 12 lead changes at Atlanta were a far cry from the 20 lead changes at Homestead, the 27 at Las Vegas and 23 at Phoenix, the other intermediate races completed so far this year.

Blaney and his No. 12 Ford team raced a clean event, posting fast pit stops and hovering in second place in the final stage until snaking the lead with fewer than 10 laps remaining, a trend in all of Blaney’s wins in the series. His victory didn’t come from out of left field, however. He finished fifth at Las Vegas, the last 1.5-mile track using the same rules package, and fourth at Atlanta last season. Still, the result was another fresh face taking the checkered flag early in the season.

“It just shows how many people can win in this series, in this sport,” Blaney said. “You have different winners from different organizations. I think that just shows how competitive it is.”

“I feel like everyone is doing a great job of figuring out ways to work with their crew chiefs and drivers and teams,” he said.

In 2014, the first year NASCAR implemented its 16-driver playoff format, seven different winners opened the season, but there have never been more different winning drivers than the allotted spots with the format. This could be the first year, thanks to the trending party across the field and uncertainty of the 2021 schedule.

Blaney’s No. 12 crew chief Todd Gordon described how NASCAR’s technical inspection has changed this year to create a more evenly competitive field, whereas previously teams were able to “work around the optical scanner” to create more downforce.

“(NASCAR) tried to reel some of that creativity back in, made some templates that would address areas that they felt like we were losing control of,” Gordon said. “(NASCAR) made it very clear in the off-season this was going to happen and we all knew it.”

Gordon said that the result has been less downforce to create better racing, using Atlanta as an example where teams were “sliding around.” It has also leveled the competition, according to Gordon. The industry’s preparation for the Next Gen car rolling out next year, as well as limited track time for practice and qualifying during the pandemic, are also likely factors contributing to the parity this year. When combined with the 2021 schedule, which includes multiple new tracks and formats, those changes should make for an interesting fall season of racing.

For example, while Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are expected to command the Bristol dirt race next weekend, might Cup rookie Chase Briscoe be the next surprise win? His No. 14 team and the Stewart-Haas organization have missed it on the intermediate tracks so far, but with the entirely new element and Briscoe’s dirt experience, he could be the next first-time Cup winner after McDowell and Bell in the first two races.

“I’m ready to go dirt racing next week,” Briscoe tweeted Sunday after finishing 23rd at Atlanta.

Other drivers like Chris Buescher, Daniel Suárez and Matt DiBenedetto showed speed over the weekend and proved that they could be factors this season, in addition to Bubba Wallace possibly making a charge at a superspeedway. Those “surprise” wins wouldn’t necessarily negate wins by the perennial contenders either.

Chase Elliott still has six more races to win on a road course, and given the early strength of Hendrick Motorsports, he and Alex Bowman are likely to win at least one race of the next 20 before playoffs. Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick all rank in the top-10 in points and could also seemingly win any weekend, while Kurt and Kyle Busch consistently press into the top-10 during races.

It’s hard to imagine at this point that any of those drivers won’t win a race before September, but after six different winners opened the season in a year with a revamped schedule, the question instead becomes can they win multiple races, and will they need to.

NASCAR 2021 Cup Series Standings

Order* Driver Points Wins 1 Kyle Larson 234 1 2 Martin Truex Jr. 212 1 3 Ryan Blaney 191 1 4 William Byron 188 1 5 Christopher Bell 183 1 6 Michael McDowell 158 1 7 Denny Hamlin 277 0 8 Joey Logano 214 0 9 Brad Keselowski 206 0 10 Kevin Harvick 203 0 11 Chase Elliott 183 0 12 Austin Dillon 170 0 13 Kyle Busch 163 0 14 Alex Bowman 157 0 15 Kurt Busch 152 0 16 Chris Buescher 144 0 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 138 0 18 Ryan Preece 135 0 19 Bubba Wallace 118 0 20 Ryan Newman 108 0 21 Ross Chastain 108 0 22 Cole Custer 105 0 23 Daniel Suárez 95 0 24 Matt DiBenedetto 93 0 25 Erik Jones 91 0 26 Aric Almirola 87 0 27 Chase Briscoe 87 0 28 Tyler Reddick 80 0 29 Corey LaJoie 58 0 30 Anthony Alfredo 57 0 31 Quin Houff 24 0 32 Josh Bilicki 23 0 33 Jamie McMurray 30 0 34 James Davison 24 0 35 Joey Gase 22 0 36 Kaz Grala 9 0 37 Scott Heckert 9 0 38 David Ragan 4 0 39 Derrike Cope 1 0

*Order by wins, points