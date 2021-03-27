NASCAR live updates: Rain holding off at Bristol, Cup race competition changes

Kyle Larson spins out along the dirt track during NASCAR Truck Series practice, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) AP

NASCAR is racing on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, a 0.533-mile (typically concrete) oval in Bristol, Tenn. Heat races to set the starting lineup for Saturday’s Truck Series race at 8 p.m. (FS1) and Sunday’s Cup Series race at 3:30 p.m. (FOX) are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. today on FS1.

Cup heat races will follow Truck heat races, with the Cup heat races expected to start at 6 p.m. on FS1.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

NASCAR announces competition changes for Cup race

4 p.m.: NASCAR announced today that it will adjust the stage length, add two competition cautions and increase the tire allotment count for Sunday’s Cup Series race.

Stages were previously set to break on laps 75, 150 and 250, but NASCAR is increasing the length of the first two stages, and adding two competition cautions. The first stage will end on Lap 100 and the second stage will end on Lap 200. The race will still be 250 laps total. Competition cautions will be on Lap 50 and Lap 150. NASCAR announced that each team will also receive an additional set of tires.

NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition Scott Miller told reporters on Zoom Saturday that competition officials expected that they would need to make competition adjustments this weekend.

“So based on practice yesterday, a couple things: Higher than anticipated tire wear and then you all saw the dust,” Miller said. “Obviously it gives us more opportunity to prepare the track during these breaks and just kind of assures us that the story will be really about the racing.

“Trying to ask the tires to do more than they can isn’t in the best interest of anybody,” Miller said.

Rain holding off ahead of heat races

Thunderstorms near the speedway have stopped as of 3:30 p.m. and multiple “packer cars” (i.e., heavily weighted cars) have begun making laps to help dry the track. NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition Scott Miller told reporters on Zoom Saturday that competition officials are “optimistic” that if there is no more rain, the track should be efficiently dried and the Truck Series heat races will be able to start on time at 4:30 p.m. on FS1.