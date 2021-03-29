NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Sun is out, trucks are ready to race
After storms washed out heat qualifying races Saturday and postponed Cup and Truck races Sunday, NASCAR is scheduled to race today.
The Truck Series race, the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt is set to run a 12 p.m. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
The Food City Dirt Race, an event that will mark the first time NASCAR’s Cup Series races on dirt in 51 years, is scheduled for 4 p.m. on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway are below. Follow NASCAR reporter on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Late models on the track
11:15 a.m.: Four late model cars race around the track without issue, indicating the dirt is in raceable condition for the lighter cars. The water truck returns to spray the high line around the wall. We’ll see how the trucks fair. On Saturday, the trucks made one lap before NASCAR threw the caution for excessive mud on truck windshield after rain earlier in the day.
Trucks/cars to the rear
The No. 10 truck driven by Jennifer Jo Cobb will drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. NASCAR has not yet announced which Cup teams will drop to the rear for the start of that race. Cup teams had the option to stay in the impound Saturday overnight or make adjustments before the race and undergo another inspection.
Kyle Larson will drop to the rear for the start of the Cup race due to an engine change following Friday’s practices. Stages for the Truck Series race will end on laps 40, 90 and 150.
A world of difference
Thanks to sunny skies and overnight prep work by NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway crews, the dirt track is dry enough that water has actually already been re-added to it to get the half-mile oval in better racing shape ahead of the first race of the day at noon. The process of preparation involved a combination of tilling, packing and re-moisturizing the surface. As of 11 a.m. Monday, nine “packer cars” are making laps on the speedway as trucks sit lined up on the grid. It looks like there will be racing today.
NASCAR Cup starting order for Bristol
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|7
|Alex Bowman
|48
|8
|William Byron
|24
|9
|Austin Dillon
|3
|10
|Joey Logano
|22
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|13
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|15
|Christopher Bell
|20
|16
|Michael McDowell
|34
|17
|Ross Chastain
|42
|18
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|21
|Cole Custer
|41
|22
|Ryan Preece
|37
|23
|Aric Almirola
|10
|24
|Erik Jones
|43
|25
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|26
|Chase Elliott
|9
|27
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|28
|Kurt Busch
|1
|29
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|31
|Cody Ware(i)
|51
|32
|Stewart Friesen(i)
|77
|33
|Quin Houff
|0
|34
|JJ Yeley(i)
|53
|35
|Shane Golobic
|78
|36
|Chris Windom
|15
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|38
|Mike Marlar
|66
|39
|Ty Dillon(i)
|96
DNQ: None, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series
NASCAR Trucks starting order for Bristol
|Order
|Driver
|Truck No.
|1
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|2
|Austin Hill
|16
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|4
|Matt Crafton
|88
|5
|Johnny Sauter
|13
|6
|Zane Smith
|21
|7
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|8
|Grant Enfinger
|98
|9
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|10
|Brett Moffitt
|45
|11
|Carson Hocevar #
|42
|12
|Derek Kraus
|19
|13
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|14
|Ryan Truex
|40
|15
|Martin Truex Jr.(i)
|51
|16
|Parker Kligerman
|75
|17
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|18
|Tanner Gray
|15
|19
|Tyler Ankrum
|26
|20
|Codie Rohrbaugh
|9
|21
|Chandler Smith #
|18
|22
|Hailie Deegan #
|1
|23
|Chase Purdy #
|23
|24
|Tate Fogleman
|12
|25
|Danny Bohn
|30
|26
|Daniel Suarez(i)
|2
|27
|Timothy Peters
|25
|28
|Kyle Larson(i)
|44
|29
|Raphael Lessard
|24
|30
|Kevin Harvick(i)
|17
|31
|Spencer Boyd
|20
|32
|Bubba Wallace(i)
|11
|33
|Chase Briscoe(i)
|4
|34
|Cody Erickson
|41
|35
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|10
|36
|Jake Griffin
|34
|37
|Myatt Snider(i)
|33
|38
|Mike Marlar(i)
|56
|39
|Norm Benning
|6
|40
|Andrew Gordon
|49
DNQ: Trevor Collins, Jessica Friesen, Ryan Newman, J.R. Heffner, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series
