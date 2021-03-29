NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Sun is out, trucks are ready to race

Driver Stewart Friesen (52) leads Tyler Ankrum (26) during prerace laps as they compete in a heat race for a NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Driver Stewart Friesen (52) leads Tyler Ankrum (26) during prerace laps as they compete in a heat race for a NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Wade Payne AP
Bristol, Tenn.

After storms washed out heat qualifying races Saturday and postponed Cup and Truck races Sunday, NASCAR is scheduled to race today.

The Truck Series race, the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt is set to run a 12 p.m. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Food City Dirt Race, an event that will mark the first time NASCAR’s Cup Series races on dirt in 51 years, is scheduled for 4 p.m. on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway are below. Follow NASCAR reporter on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Late models on the track

11:15 a.m.: Four late model cars race around the track without issue, indicating the dirt is in raceable condition for the lighter cars. The water truck returns to spray the high line around the wall. We’ll see how the trucks fair. On Saturday, the trucks made one lap before NASCAR threw the caution for excessive mud on truck windshield after rain earlier in the day.

Trucks/cars to the rear

The No. 10 truck driven by Jennifer Jo Cobb will drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. NASCAR has not yet announced which Cup teams will drop to the rear for the start of that race. Cup teams had the option to stay in the impound Saturday overnight or make adjustments before the race and undergo another inspection.

Kyle Larson will drop to the rear for the start of the Cup race due to an engine change following Friday’s practices. Stages for the Truck Series race will end on laps 40, 90 and 150.

A world of difference

Thanks to sunny skies and overnight prep work by NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway crews, the dirt track is dry enough that water has actually already been re-added to it to get the half-mile oval in better racing shape ahead of the first race of the day at noon. The process of preparation involved a combination of tilling, packing and re-moisturizing the surface. As of 11 a.m. Monday, nine “packer cars” are making laps on the speedway as trucks sit lined up on the grid. It looks like there will be racing today.

NASCAR Cup starting order for Bristol

OrderDriverCar No.
1Kyle Larson5
2Denny Hamlin11
3Ryan Blaney12
4Kyle Busch18
5Martin Truex Jr.19
6Kevin Harvick4
7Alex Bowman48
8William Byron24
9Austin Dillon3
10Joey Logano22
11Chris Buescher17
12Matt DiBenedetto21
13Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
14Ryan Newman6
15Christopher Bell20
16Michael McDowell34
17Ross Chastain42
18Daniel Suárez99
19Bubba Wallace23
20Brad Keselowski2
21Cole Custer41
22Ryan Preece37
23Aric Almirola10
24Erik Jones43
25Chase Briscoe #14
26Chase Elliott9
27Tyler Reddick8
28Kurt Busch1
29Anthony Alfredo #38
30Corey LaJoie7
31Cody Ware(i)51
32Stewart Friesen(i)77
33Quin Houff0
34JJ Yeley(i)53
35Shane Golobic78
36Chris Windom15
37Josh Bilicki52
38Mike Marlar66
39Ty Dillon(i)96

DNQ: None, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series

NASCAR Trucks starting order for Bristol

OrderDriverTruck No.
1John Hunter Nemechek4
2Austin Hill16
3Sheldon Creed2
4Matt Crafton88
5Johnny Sauter13
6Zane Smith21
7Stewart Friesen52
8Grant Enfinger98
9Ben Rhodes99
10Brett Moffitt45
11Carson Hocevar #42
12Derek Kraus19
13Todd Gilliland38
14Ryan Truex40
15Martin Truex Jr.(i)51
16Parker Kligerman75
17Austin Wayne Self22
18Tanner Gray15
19Tyler Ankrum26
20Codie Rohrbaugh9
21Chandler Smith #18
22Hailie Deegan #1
23Chase Purdy #23
24Tate Fogleman12
25Danny Bohn30
26Daniel Suarez(i)2
27Timothy Peters25
28Kyle Larson(i)44
29Raphael Lessard24
30Kevin Harvick(i)17
31Spencer Boyd20
32Bubba Wallace(i)11
33Chase Briscoe(i)4
34Cody Erickson41
35Jennifer Jo Cobb10
36Jake Griffin34
37Myatt Snider(i)33
38Mike Marlar(i)56
39Norm Benning6
40Andrew Gordon49

DNQ: Trevor Collins, Jessica Friesen, Ryan Newman, J.R. Heffner, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series

