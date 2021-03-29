NASCAR & Auto Racing

Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn.
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. Wade Payne AP
Bristol, Tenn.

Joey Logano won NASCAR’s Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, a historic event that was delayed a day for rain, but ended in a cloud of dust.

“There’s nothing like winning at Bristol, but putting dirt on it and being the first to do it is really special,” Logano told FOX after his first win of the season.

Logano led the final 61 laps of the race. He took the lead from Daniel Suárez before the end of the second stage, but still had to fend off Denny Hamlin in the closing laps as the Cup Series veterans worked through lapped traffic.

Hamlin slid high rounding Turn 2 and fell back, but a caution flag came out with five laps remaining in the race for a spin by Mike Marlar on the front stretch, which bunched the field up again.

Logano led the pack on a single-file restart for a two-lap shootout and held onto the top spot. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passed Denny Hamlin for a second place finish before the checkered flag. Hamlin finished third.

Martin Truex Jr., who restarted third in the overtime shootout, fell all the way back to 19th — last on the lead lap — after tire trouble. He won Sunday’s Truck Series race at the track, his first truck race since 2006.

AP21088848107241.jpg
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. Wade Payne AP

NASCAR pulls off grand experiment

Before the racing even ended, NASCAR knew it was returning. Between the second and final stages, Bristol Motor Speedway president Jerry Caldwell announced over the loudspeaker at the track that NASCAR would run a dirt race at Bristol next spring.

“The dirt experience is unlike any other for NASCAR fans and could become a must-see event every season,” Caldwell said in a track release.

The announcement was met with cheers in the stadium, which was originally expected to host between 30,000 to 40,000 fans for a Sunday race.

Sunny skies during the day and a constant stream of track preparation before and during the race, which included a process of tilling, packing and even (really!) watering, helped dry the track over to a point where dust was the biggest issue in racing.

“I thought the racing was good,” Denny Hamlin said after the race. “It was almost like the old Bristol … I think a lot of the wrecks happened because of the dust and you couldn’t see anything.”

NASCAR heavily watered the track before the final stage after dust impaired driver visibility and caused multiple wrecks. By the end of the race, grip was limited, but Logano’s’ team adapted to maintain the lead. He becomes the seventh different winner in as many races to start the season.

Dirt experience doesn’t help

Daniel Suárez, driving for the new Trackhouse Racing team, delivered a highlight performance after nearly winning the first stage and leading his career-high number of laps in a Cup race. Suárez led 58 laps despite his limited dirt racing experience.

“I don’t even know what I’m doing,” Suárez jokingly told FOX during the race.

His first attempt on dirt track came on Smoky Mountain Speedway six days ago in a late model car. But dirt experience didn’t quite pay off. Contact between two experts Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell sent both from contention when they made contact in Turn 2. Bell exited the race with damage. Larson went multiple laps down.

Instead, it was non-dirt drivers Truex Jr., Suárez and Logano who were the center of conversation.

“You know what it showed us,” Logano said. “That you don’t have to be going 200 miles an hour to put on a great race.”

NASCAR Cup race at Bristol results

Pos.CarDriverTime behindLapsBest timeBest speed
122Joey Logano--25319.73691.204
247Ricky Stenhouse Jr.0.55425319.93590.293
311Denny Hamlin1.31525319.66891.519
499Daniel Suarez1.61825319.94790.239
56Ryan Newman1.81225319.8490.726
624William Byron2.28825319.63791.664
78Tyler Reddick2.31625319.83290.762
812Ryan Blaney2.45125319.66191.552
943Erik Jones2.78425320.00289.991
109Chase Elliott3.62725319.68591.44
112Brad Keselowski3.79125320.13489.401
1234Michael McDowell4.02725320.02189.906
1321Matt DiBenedetto4.13425320.00389.987
1417Chris Buescher4.4825319.90690.425
154Kevin Harvick5.01425319.76491.075
161Kurt Busch5.17525320.22389.008
1718Kyle Busch5.72525319.39392.817
1837* Ryan Preece8.20725319.7491.185
1919Martin Truex Jr.8.97625319.45692.516
2014Chase Briscoe #-125219.84490.708
213Austin Dillon-125219.84990.685
2248Alex Bowman-125219.7691.093
2377Stewart Friesen(i)-125219.96490.162
2441Cole Custer-125219.9790.135
250Quin Houff-125220.19789.122
2696* Ty Dillon(i)-125219.90490.434
2723Bubba Wallace-225119.80890.872
2853JJ Yeley(i)-424920.13189.414
295Kyle Larson-524819.74191.181
3052Josh Bilicki-624720.13689.392
3166* Mike Marlar-924419.92990.321
3251Cody Ware(i)-1124220.43988.067
3315Chris Windom-1916220.10989.512
3420Christopher Bell-1995419.42192.683
3542Ross Chastain-2015219.93290.307
3610Aric Almirola-2143920.04489.802
3778Shane Golobic-2143920.04989.78
387Corey LaJoie-2143920.3188.626
3938Anthony Alfredo #-2143920.21289.056
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service