Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Joey Logano won NASCAR’s Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, a historic event that was delayed a day for rain, but ended in a cloud of dust.
“There’s nothing like winning at Bristol, but putting dirt on it and being the first to do it is really special,” Logano told FOX after his first win of the season.
Logano led the final 61 laps of the race. He took the lead from Daniel Suárez before the end of the second stage, but still had to fend off Denny Hamlin in the closing laps as the Cup Series veterans worked through lapped traffic.
Hamlin slid high rounding Turn 2 and fell back, but a caution flag came out with five laps remaining in the race for a spin by Mike Marlar on the front stretch, which bunched the field up again.
Logano led the pack on a single-file restart for a two-lap shootout and held onto the top spot. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passed Denny Hamlin for a second place finish before the checkered flag. Hamlin finished third.
Martin Truex Jr., who restarted third in the overtime shootout, fell all the way back to 19th — last on the lead lap — after tire trouble. He won Sunday’s Truck Series race at the track, his first truck race since 2006.
NASCAR pulls off grand experiment
Before the racing even ended, NASCAR knew it was returning. Between the second and final stages, Bristol Motor Speedway president Jerry Caldwell announced over the loudspeaker at the track that NASCAR would run a dirt race at Bristol next spring.
“The dirt experience is unlike any other for NASCAR fans and could become a must-see event every season,” Caldwell said in a track release.
The announcement was met with cheers in the stadium, which was originally expected to host between 30,000 to 40,000 fans for a Sunday race.
Sunny skies during the day and a constant stream of track preparation before and during the race, which included a process of tilling, packing and even (really!) watering, helped dry the track over to a point where dust was the biggest issue in racing.
“I thought the racing was good,” Denny Hamlin said after the race. “It was almost like the old Bristol … I think a lot of the wrecks happened because of the dust and you couldn’t see anything.”
NASCAR heavily watered the track before the final stage after dust impaired driver visibility and caused multiple wrecks. By the end of the race, grip was limited, but Logano’s’ team adapted to maintain the lead. He becomes the seventh different winner in as many races to start the season.
Dirt experience doesn’t help
Daniel Suárez, driving for the new Trackhouse Racing team, delivered a highlight performance after nearly winning the first stage and leading his career-high number of laps in a Cup race. Suárez led 58 laps despite his limited dirt racing experience.
“I don’t even know what I’m doing,” Suárez jokingly told FOX during the race.
His first attempt on dirt track came on Smoky Mountain Speedway six days ago in a late model car. But dirt experience didn’t quite pay off. Contact between two experts Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell sent both from contention when they made contact in Turn 2. Bell exited the race with damage. Larson went multiple laps down.
Instead, it was non-dirt drivers Truex Jr., Suárez and Logano who were the center of conversation.
“You know what it showed us,” Logano said. “That you don’t have to be going 200 miles an hour to put on a great race.”
NASCAR Cup race at Bristol results
|Pos.
|Car
|Driver
|Time behind
|Laps
|Best time
|Best speed
|1
|22
|Joey Logano
|--
|253
|19.736
|91.204
|2
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0.554
|253
|19.935
|90.293
|3
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|1.315
|253
|19.668
|91.519
|4
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|1.618
|253
|19.947
|90.239
|5
|6
|Ryan Newman
|1.812
|253
|19.84
|90.726
|6
|24
|William Byron
|2.288
|253
|19.637
|91.664
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|2.316
|253
|19.832
|90.762
|8
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|2.451
|253
|19.661
|91.552
|9
|43
|Erik Jones
|2.784
|253
|20.002
|89.991
|10
|9
|Chase Elliott
|3.627
|253
|19.685
|91.44
|11
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|3.791
|253
|20.134
|89.401
|12
|34
|Michael McDowell
|4.027
|253
|20.021
|89.906
|13
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|4.134
|253
|20.003
|89.987
|14
|17
|Chris Buescher
|4.48
|253
|19.906
|90.425
|15
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|5.014
|253
|19.764
|91.075
|16
|1
|Kurt Busch
|5.175
|253
|20.223
|89.008
|17
|18
|Kyle Busch
|5.725
|253
|19.393
|92.817
|18
|37
|* Ryan Preece
|8.207
|253
|19.74
|91.185
|19
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|8.976
|253
|19.456
|92.516
|20
|14
|Chase Briscoe #
|-1
|252
|19.844
|90.708
|21
|3
|Austin Dillon
|-1
|252
|19.849
|90.685
|22
|48
|Alex Bowman
|-1
|252
|19.76
|91.093
|23
|77
|Stewart Friesen(i)
|-1
|252
|19.964
|90.162
|24
|41
|Cole Custer
|-1
|252
|19.97
|90.135
|25
|0
|Quin Houff
|-1
|252
|20.197
|89.122
|26
|96
|* Ty Dillon(i)
|-1
|252
|19.904
|90.434
|27
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|-2
|251
|19.808
|90.872
|28
|53
|JJ Yeley(i)
|-4
|249
|20.131
|89.414
|29
|5
|Kyle Larson
|-5
|248
|19.741
|91.181
|30
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|-6
|247
|20.136
|89.392
|31
|66
|* Mike Marlar
|-9
|244
|19.929
|90.321
|32
|51
|Cody Ware(i)
|-11
|242
|20.439
|88.067
|33
|15
|Chris Windom
|-191
|62
|20.109
|89.512
|34
|20
|Christopher Bell
|-199
|54
|19.421
|92.683
|35
|42
|Ross Chastain
|-201
|52
|19.932
|90.307
|36
|10
|Aric Almirola
|-214
|39
|20.044
|89.802
|37
|78
|Shane Golobic
|-214
|39
|20.049
|89.78
|38
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|-214
|39
|20.31
|88.626
|39
|38
|Anthony Alfredo #
|-214
|39
|20.212
|89.056
