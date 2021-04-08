NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR driver hospitalized in North Carolina after car crash

NASCAR driver Taylor Gray was involved in a car crash Wednesday night, according to his David Gilliland Racing team.

The accident took place in Statesville, N.C. and Gray was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition, DGR said in a statement issued Thursday morning. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

“The Gray family appreciates your thoughts and prayers and asks that you respect their privacy at this time,” DGR said.

Gray drives in NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
