NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Josh Berry wins Xfinity race, full results

Josh Berry (8) and Noah Gragson, left, drive into turn turn two during start of the rain delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

NASCAR is trying again today after rain postponed the finish of its Cup race at Martinsville to Sunday at 4 p.m. on FS1.

The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 is 500 laps (263 miles) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500. The race will resume on lap 43 with Denny Hamlin leading the field.

No competition caution for Cup race

There will be no competition caution during today’s race given the restart. The competition caution was previously set for Lap 60, but teams will be allowed to top off their cars with fuel when done with a warmup in the garages. The first scheduled caution will come on Lap 130 for the first stage break.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry wins Xfinity race

Josh Berry won Sunday’s Xfinity Series race, the Cook Out 250, after leading 95 laps. Berry’s JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson finished second and Joe Gibbs Racing Daniel Hemric finished third.

Berry took his first checkered flag in 13 races in the Xfinity series. He’s raced in select, short-track events, primarily for JR Motorsports since 2014 and this year is entering more events for the team. Hemric said he saw it as a “pretty cool” storyline for Berry to take the checkered flag Sunday. Berry called it “unbelievable.”

“I wanted to win so bad for these guys, they’re such a good group,” Berry said of his team on FS1 after the race. “I knew this would be a good opportunity to win.”

Gragson also won a $100,000 bonus in prize money as part of the series’ Dash 4 Cash event, which included three other drivers A.J. Allmendinger, Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier, who qualified for the competition after the race at Atlanta. He said post-race that he planned to give the money to his No. 9 Chevrolet team.

“With COVID and stuff it’s challenging for everyone,” Gragson said. “The least I can do is pay them back for everything they do.”

JRM team owner Dale Earnhardt tweeted after the race that it’s, “Been a long time since I cried so hard. It’s great to see my friend @joshberry live his dream.”

“Great job @taylorcmoyer and the boys for putting him in position. @MartinsvilleSwy is a special place. @JRMotorsports is on a roll.”

The race was postponed to Sunday due to rain after the series raced 91 laps on Friday night. Sunday’s event was completed under brighter skies and with sun in the forecast for the remainder of the day.

Order Driver Car No. Time after leader (sec) 1 Josh Berry 8 -- 2 Noah Gragson 9 0.59 3 Daniel Hemric 18 0.768 4 Ty Gibbs 54 2.035 5 Brandon Jones 19 2.249 6 Austin Cindric 22 3.95 7 Harrison Burton 20 7.49 8 Justin Haley 11 7.919 9 Justin Allgaier 7 8.062 10 Michael Annett 1 8.23 11 Jeb Burton 10 9.099 12 Brett Moffitt 2 9.677 13 AJ Allmendinger 16 10.572 14 Jeremy Clements 51 11.682 15 Myatt Snider 2 12.236 16 Josh Williams 92 14.327 17 Brandon Gdovic 26 18.578 18 George Gorham Jr. 90 21.182 19 Jade Buford 48 21.21 20 Stefan Parsons 99 -1 laps 21 Gray Gaulding 52 -1 22 David Starr 61 -1 23 Ryan Sieg 39 -1 24 JJ Yeley 17 -1 25 Kyle Weatherman 47 -1 26 Bayley Currey 74 -1 27 Brandon Brown 68 -2 28 Matt Jaskol 13 -2 29 Riley Herbst 98 -2 30 Timmy Hill 66 -2 31 Alex Labbe 36 -2 32 Jesse Little 78 -5 33 Matt Mills 5 -9 34 Tommy Joe Martins 44 -19 35 Blaine Perkins 23 -24 36 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 -37 37 Landon Cassill 4 -53 38 Joe Graf Jr. 7 -71 39 Colby Howard 15 -97 40 Ryan Vargas 6 -153