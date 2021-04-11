NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Josh Berry wins Xfinity race, full results

Josh Berry (8) and Noah Gragson, left, drive into turn turn two during start of the rain delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Ridegeway, Va.

NASCAR is trying again today after rain postponed the finish of its Cup race at Martinsville to Sunday at 4 p.m. on FS1.

The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 is 500 laps (263 miles) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500. The race will resume on lap 43 with Denny Hamlin leading the field.

Check back here for lap-by-lap updates from the track and follow NASCAR reporter on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

No competition caution for Cup race

There will be no competition caution during today’s race given the restart. The competition caution was previously set for Lap 60, but teams will be allowed to top off their cars with fuel when done with a warmup in the garages. The first scheduled caution will come on Lap 130 for the first stage break.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry wins Xfinity race

Josh Berry won Sunday’s Xfinity Series race, the Cook Out 250, after leading 95 laps. Berry’s JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson finished second and Joe Gibbs Racing Daniel Hemric finished third.

Berry took his first checkered flag in 13 races in the Xfinity series. He’s raced in select, short-track events, primarily for JR Motorsports since 2014 and this year is entering more events for the team. Hemric said he saw it as a “pretty cool” storyline for Berry to take the checkered flag Sunday. Berry called it “unbelievable.”

“I wanted to win so bad for these guys, they’re such a good group,” Berry said of his team on FS1 after the race. “I knew this would be a good opportunity to win.”

Gragson also won a $100,000 bonus in prize money as part of the series’ Dash 4 Cash event, which included three other drivers A.J. Allmendinger, Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier, who qualified for the competition after the race at Atlanta. He said post-race that he planned to give the money to his No. 9 Chevrolet team.

“With COVID and stuff it’s challenging for everyone,” Gragson said. “The least I can do is pay them back for everything they do.”

JRM team owner Dale Earnhardt tweeted after the race that it’s, “Been a long time since I cried so hard. It’s great to see my friend @joshberry live his dream.”

“Great job @taylorcmoyer and the boys for putting him in position. @MartinsvilleSwy is a special place. @JRMotorsports is on a roll.”

The race was postponed to Sunday due to rain after the series raced 91 laps on Friday night. Sunday’s event was completed under brighter skies and with sun in the forecast for the remainder of the day.

OrderDriverCar No.Time after leader (sec)
1Josh Berry8--
2Noah Gragson90.59
3Daniel Hemric180.768
4Ty Gibbs542.035
5Brandon Jones192.249
6Austin Cindric223.95
7Harrison Burton207.49
8Justin Haley117.919
9Justin Allgaier78.062
10Michael Annett18.23
11Jeb Burton109.099
12Brett Moffitt29.677
13AJ Allmendinger1610.572
14Jeremy Clements5111.682
15Myatt Snider212.236
16Josh Williams9214.327
17Brandon Gdovic2618.578
18George Gorham Jr.9021.182
19Jade Buford4821.21
20Stefan Parsons99-1 laps
21Gray Gaulding52-1
22David Starr61-1
23Ryan Sieg39-1
24JJ Yeley17-1
25Kyle Weatherman47-1
26Bayley Currey74-1
27Brandon Brown68-2
28Matt Jaskol13-2
29Riley Herbst98-2
30Timmy Hill66-2
31Alex Labbe36-2
32Jesse Little78-5
33Matt Mills5-9
34Tommy Joe Martins44-19
35Blaine Perkins23-24
36Jeffrey Earnhardt0-37
37Landon Cassill4-53
38Joe Graf Jr.7-71
39Colby Howard15-97
40Ryan Vargas6-153
