NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Josh Berry wins Xfinity race, full results
NASCAR is trying again today after rain postponed the finish of its Cup race at Martinsville to Sunday at 4 p.m. on FS1.
The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 is 500 laps (263 miles) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500. The race will resume on lap 43 with Denny Hamlin leading the field.
No competition caution for Cup race
There will be no competition caution during today’s race given the restart. The competition caution was previously set for Lap 60, but teams will be allowed to top off their cars with fuel when done with a warmup in the garages. The first scheduled caution will come on Lap 130 for the first stage break.
JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry wins Xfinity race
Josh Berry won Sunday’s Xfinity Series race, the Cook Out 250, after leading 95 laps. Berry’s JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson finished second and Joe Gibbs Racing Daniel Hemric finished third.
Berry took his first checkered flag in 13 races in the Xfinity series. He’s raced in select, short-track events, primarily for JR Motorsports since 2014 and this year is entering more events for the team. Hemric said he saw it as a “pretty cool” storyline for Berry to take the checkered flag Sunday. Berry called it “unbelievable.”
“I wanted to win so bad for these guys, they’re such a good group,” Berry said of his team on FS1 after the race. “I knew this would be a good opportunity to win.”
Gragson also won a $100,000 bonus in prize money as part of the series’ Dash 4 Cash event, which included three other drivers A.J. Allmendinger, Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier, who qualified for the competition after the race at Atlanta. He said post-race that he planned to give the money to his No. 9 Chevrolet team.
“With COVID and stuff it’s challenging for everyone,” Gragson said. “The least I can do is pay them back for everything they do.”
JRM team owner Dale Earnhardt tweeted after the race that it’s, “Been a long time since I cried so hard. It’s great to see my friend @joshberry live his dream.”
“Great job @taylorcmoyer and the boys for putting him in position. @MartinsvilleSwy is a special place. @JRMotorsports is on a roll.”
The race was postponed to Sunday due to rain after the series raced 91 laps on Friday night. Sunday’s event was completed under brighter skies and with sun in the forecast for the remainder of the day.
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time after leader (sec)
|1
|Josh Berry
|8
|--
|2
|Noah Gragson
|9
|0.59
|3
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|0.768
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|2.035
|5
|Brandon Jones
|19
|2.249
|6
|Austin Cindric
|22
|3.95
|7
|Harrison Burton
|20
|7.49
|8
|Justin Haley
|11
|7.919
|9
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8.062
|10
|Michael Annett
|1
|8.23
|11
|Jeb Burton
|10
|9.099
|12
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|9.677
|13
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|10.572
|14
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|11.682
|15
|Myatt Snider
|2
|12.236
|16
|Josh Williams
|92
|14.327
|17
|Brandon Gdovic
|26
|18.578
|18
|George Gorham Jr.
|90
|21.182
|19
|Jade Buford
|48
|21.21
|20
|Stefan Parsons
|99
|-1 laps
|21
|Gray Gaulding
|52
|-1
|22
|David Starr
|61
|-1
|23
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|-1
|24
|JJ Yeley
|17
|-1
|25
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|-1
|26
|Bayley Currey
|74
|-1
|27
|Brandon Brown
|68
|-2
|28
|Matt Jaskol
|13
|-2
|29
|Riley Herbst
|98
|-2
|30
|Timmy Hill
|66
|-2
|31
|Alex Labbe
|36
|-2
|32
|Jesse Little
|78
|-5
|33
|Matt Mills
|5
|-9
|34
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|-19
|35
|Blaine Perkins
|23
|-24
|36
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|-37
|37
|Landon Cassill
|4
|-53
|38
|Joe Graf Jr.
|7
|-71
|39
|Colby Howard
|15
|-97
|40
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|-153
