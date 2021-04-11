Martin Truex Jr.’s late-race pass of Denny Hamlin key in Martinsville win

Martin Truex Jr., approaches the third turn during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

Rain postponed NASCAR’s original Saturday night racing plans, but the Cup Series wrapped at Martinsville under the lights anyway on Sunday.

Despite Denny Hamlin’s best efforts to fend off his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr. swiped the lead with 15 laps left to win his second race of the season, outdistancing Hamlin and runner-up Chase Elliott for the checkered flag.

“It started getting dark and she came to life,” Truex Jr. said on FS1. “I can’t believe we won here again.”

Truex Jr. held a two second lead over the field at the flag to win his second race at the short-track in Ridgeway, Virginia, in two years. He also won last year’s Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

Hamlin led a race-high 276 laps of the 500-lap event, but his lead faded in the closing laps, and Chase Elliott passed him for second place before the checkered flag. Hamlin finished in third.

“We had a really good short run car, we just didn’t have a good long run car,” Hamlin said on FS1.

He is still seeking his first win of the season.

Truex Jr. won at Phoenix earlier this season and becomes the first repeat winner this year after a string of different winners characterized the opening races of 2021.

The final stage of Sunday’s race at Martinsville was marred by multiple cautions and a red flag at Lap 387 after Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher hit side-by-side and spun, collecting at least 15 cars in their wake. Busch, despite being t-boned by Brad Keselowski, recovered to finish 10th.

William Byron, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick and Busch rounded out the Top 10.

The Cup Series races at Richmond Raceway next in Richmond, Va. next Sunday at 3 p.m.