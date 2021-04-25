NASCAR & Auto Racing

What channel is the NASCAR race at Talladega on? Betting odds and how to watch

Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, leads at Talladega Superspeedway Chris Graythen Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Talladega this weekend for superspeedway racing. The Cup Series race, the Geico 500, is Sunday at 2 p.m. on FOX.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole and coming off a second-place finish, with two stage wins, at Richmond last weekend. Alex Bowman won at the Virginia track, while Joey Logano finished in third place. Bowman is starting fifth on Sunday and Logano is lining up in the front row with Hamlin, who leads the series by 81 points.

Hamlin is also the favorite to win this weekend, according to BetMGM odds. He’s listed at +650 odds given his recent string of top-five finishes and Talladega record. Hamlin won the latest race at the 2.66-mile tri-oval in Alabama and finished the two prior Talladega races in the top five. He’s only finished one race this season out of the top five.

Ryan Blaney, however, is last year’s Geico 500 winner. Blaney is listed at +1000 odds behind Penske teammate Joey Logano (+900). Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski both have +1100 odds, per BetMGM, while Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are listed as the longer shots, all at +1600 odds.

Hamlin, Elliott and Keselowski, as well as Kevin Harvick (+2000), are situated in the top 10 in Cup points standings, and each is is still seeking his first win of the season. Bowman (+1800) was the eighth different driver to win in the first nine races of the year. Talladega’s unpredictability and inevitable “Big One” could help put another different driver in Victory Lane this weekend.

“Really the key is just surviving,” Bowman said. “You’ve gotta be there at the end. It’s really hard to do at superspeedways these days.

“Everybody’s just continually getting more aggressive, continually feeling like they can throw huge blocks and not cause crashes, and push each other really aggressively and not crash,” Bowman continued. “Surprise. We crash a lot. So it’s tough to make it to the end.”

The Geico 500 is 188 laps (500 miles) with stages ending on Laps 60, 120 and 188.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Talladega

NASCAR Cup at Talladega starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Denny Hamlin11
2Joey Logano22
3Martin Truex Jr.19
4William Byron24
5Alex Bowman48
6Christopher Bell20
7Ryan Blaney12
8Chase Elliott9
9Kyle Busch18
10Brad Keselowski2
11Austin Dillon3
12Kyle Larson5
13Matt DiBenedetto21
14Aric Almirola10
15Kurt Busch1
16Kevin Harvick4
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
18Ross Chastain42
19Daniel Suárez99
20Tyler Reddick8
21Chris Buescher17
22Erik Jones43
23Michael McDowell34
24Bubba Wallace23
25Chase Briscoe14
26Corey LaJoie7
27Cole Custer41
28Ryan Newman6
29Ryan Preece37
30Anthony Alfredo38
31BJ McLeod78
32Quin Houff0
33Cody Ware51
34Justin Haley77
35Joey Gase28
36Josh Bilicki52
37JJ Yeley15
38Kaz Grala16
39Harrison Burton96
40Timmy Hill66
