What channel is the NASCAR race at Talladega on? Betting odds and how to watch

Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, leads at Talladega Superspeedway Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Talladega this weekend for superspeedway racing. The Cup Series race, the Geico 500, is Sunday at 2 p.m. on FOX.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole and coming off a second-place finish, with two stage wins, at Richmond last weekend. Alex Bowman won at the Virginia track, while Joey Logano finished in third place. Bowman is starting fifth on Sunday and Logano is lining up in the front row with Hamlin, who leads the series by 81 points.

Hamlin is also the favorite to win this weekend, according to BetMGM odds. He’s listed at +650 odds given his recent string of top-five finishes and Talladega record. Hamlin won the latest race at the 2.66-mile tri-oval in Alabama and finished the two prior Talladega races in the top five. He’s only finished one race this season out of the top five.

Ryan Blaney, however, is last year’s Geico 500 winner. Blaney is listed at +1000 odds behind Penske teammate Joey Logano (+900). Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski both have +1100 odds, per BetMGM, while Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are listed as the longer shots, all at +1600 odds.

Hamlin, Elliott and Keselowski, as well as Kevin Harvick (+2000), are situated in the top 10 in Cup points standings, and each is is still seeking his first win of the season. Bowman (+1800) was the eighth different driver to win in the first nine races of the year. Talladega’s unpredictability and inevitable “Big One” could help put another different driver in Victory Lane this weekend.

“Really the key is just surviving,” Bowman said. “You’ve gotta be there at the end. It’s really hard to do at superspeedways these days.

“Everybody’s just continually getting more aggressive, continually feeling like they can throw huge blocks and not cause crashes, and push each other really aggressively and not crash,” Bowman continued. “Surprise. We crash a lot. So it’s tough to make it to the end.”

The Geico 500 is 188 laps (500 miles) with stages ending on Laps 60, 120 and 188.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Talladega

Race: Geico 500

Geico 500 When: Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST

Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 188 laps, 500 miles on the 2.66-mile tri-oval

188 laps, 500 miles on the 2.66-mile tri-oval Stages: Laps 60, 120, 188

Laps 60, 120, 188 Last year’s winner: Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Cup at Talladega starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Denny Hamlin 11 2 Joey Logano 22 3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 4 William Byron 24 5 Alex Bowman 48 6 Christopher Bell 20 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Chase Elliott 9 9 Kyle Busch 18 10 Brad Keselowski 2 11 Austin Dillon 3 12 Kyle Larson 5 13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 14 Aric Almirola 10 15 Kurt Busch 1 16 Kevin Harvick 4 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 18 Ross Chastain 42 19 Daniel Suárez 99 20 Tyler Reddick 8 21 Chris Buescher 17 22 Erik Jones 43 23 Michael McDowell 34 24 Bubba Wallace 23 25 Chase Briscoe 14 26 Corey LaJoie 7 27 Cole Custer 41 28 Ryan Newman 6 29 Ryan Preece 37 30 Anthony Alfredo 38 31 BJ McLeod 78 32 Quin Houff 0 33 Cody Ware 51 34 Justin Haley 77 35 Joey Gase 28 36 Josh Bilicki 52 37 JJ Yeley 15 38 Kaz Grala 16 39 Harrison Burton 96 40 Timmy Hill 66