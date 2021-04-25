NASCAR at Talladega live updates: Kyle Larson makes an early exit with engine problem

Martin Truex Jr. (19) leads Denny Hamlin (11) at the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

The NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway is today. The Geico 500 starts at 2 p.m. on FOX.

The race is 188 laps (500 miles) with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 188. All times are Eastern.

Stage 1





Lap 53, 3:13 p.m.: Matt DiBenedetto leads the field directly in front of a pack of Ford teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. Blaney led earlier after breaking away from Denny Hamlin on the inside lane.

Lap 44, 3:05 p.m.: After the restart, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, William Byron, Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell are leading on the bottom lane.

Lap 39, 2:58 p.m.: A caution comes out for Joey Gase, who goes into the wall in Turn 4. Among the drivers who pit are Kevin Harvick, Michael McDowell, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola and Daniel Suárez. Almirola earlier reported to his team that “everything’s tight.”

“It is clobbering everything underneath the car. Feels like it’s hitting where my seat is,” Almirola says on the radio.

Lap 34, 2:52 p.m.: Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are at the front, leading two lanes, but Brad Keselowski is trying to make a move to open a third lane on the outside. Hamlin then drops low to form a single line on the next lap with Busch, and Keselowski gets the outside spot as Bubba Wallace tries to lead a middle lane with few cars. He eventually falls back out of the top-10.

Lap 25, 1:45 p.m.: The running order at the competition caution is Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex, Michael McDowell, Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott. Hamlin wins the race off pit road, and Harrison Burton, who is making his Cup Series debut gets a penalty for removing equipment after he carries a gas can still attached from the box. Truex recieves a speeding penalty and Ryan Preece gets a penalty for a crew member being over the wall too soon, so three drivers will drop to the rear for this restart.

Lap 22, 2:38 p.m.: Kyle Busch has moved into first with a line of Toyotas behind him in the low lane. He’s riding with Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin immediately behind him. Bubba Wallace says he plans to take two tires here and make some

Lap 18, 2:34 p.m.: Kevin Harvick is leading the top lane, while Bubba Wallace is leading the bottom lane. Wallace led laps earlier after driving to first from a last-place start due to the inspection penalty.

Lap 10, 2:28 p.m.: Kyle Larson’s No. 5 team hustles the car to the garage with an apparent engine issue. Larson says it’s just stopped working. His crew chief Cliff Daniels mentions the team didn’t remove something, to cause the engine issue.

Lap 2, 2:23 p.m.: The race goes green with Joey Logano in the lead from the outside, but Kyle Larson quickly drops back and he pits before entering the second lap. His No. 5 Chevrolet is overheating, with the temperatures spiking to 340 degrees. “I can’t even keep up with the draft,” Larson says with his car on pit road. He says his engine is blowing up.

Pre-race

2:10 p.m.: A four-jet flyover is complete. So it the national anthem and the command to fire engines. Cars are rolling off the grid. NASCAR announces that all of the Toyotas except Kyle Busch have now been added to the list of teams dropping to the rear. The Nos. 11 (Denny Hamlin) , 19 (Martin Truex Jr.), 20 (Christopher Bell), 23 (Bubba Wallace), 96 (Harrison Burton) will all drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments,

1:40 p.m.: NASCAR announces that two cars will drop to the rear for today’s race. The No. 51 driven by Cody Ware twice failed pre-race technical inspection. The No. 78 driven by BJ McLeod will also drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Those drivers were expected to start 33rd and 31st, respectively. Denny Hamlin is on the pole with Joey Logano in the front row. Cars are lined up on the grid.

1 p.m.: NASCAR announced this morning a multiyear partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the nonprofit with a focus on STEM education, career development and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps addressed the media prior to the race at Talladega to discuss the partnership announcement along with Boys & Girls Clubs of America president Jim Clark, and also answered questions on a range of racing topics, including Jennifer Jo Cobb not being approved to race this weekend, NASCAR’s vaccination efforts and whether the sport will continue to race in states with strict voting laws. Find the full story, with Phelps’ quotes, here.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Talladega

Race: Geico 500

Geico 500 When: Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST

Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 188 laps, 500 miles on the 2.66-mile tri-oval

188 laps, 500 miles on the 2.66-mile tri-oval Stages: Laps 60, 120, 188

Laps 60, 120, 188 Last year’s winner: Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Cup at Talladega starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Denny Hamlin 11 2 Joey Logano 22 3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 4 William Byron 24 5 Alex Bowman 48 6 Christopher Bell 20 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Chase Elliott 9 9 Kyle Busch 18 10 Brad Keselowski 2 11 Austin Dillon 3 12 Kyle Larson 5 13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 14 Aric Almirola 10 15 Kurt Busch 1 16 Kevin Harvick 4 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 18 Ross Chastain 42 19 Daniel Suárez 99 20 Tyler Reddick 8 21 Chris Buescher 17 22 Erik Jones 43 23 Michael McDowell 34 24 Bubba Wallace 23 25 Chase Briscoe 14 26 Corey LaJoie 7 27 Cole Custer 41 28 Ryan Newman 6 29 Ryan Preece 37 30 Anthony Alfredo 38 31 BJ McLeod 78 32 Quin Houff 0 33 Cody Ware 51 34 Justin Haley 77 35 Joey Gase 28 36 Josh Bilicki 52 37 JJ Yeley 15 38 Kaz Grala 16 39 Harrison Burton 96 40 Timmy Hill 66