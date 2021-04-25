NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR results: Brad Keselowski wins overtime race at Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) leads the pack to the green flag during the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega with a last-lap pass of Ford teammate Matt DiBenedetto. He led just one lap of the overtime race.

William Byron finished in second and Michael McDowell finished in third.

With under five laps to go and DiBenedetto in the lead, the caution came out for debris on the track. Part of Martin Truex Jr.’s tire came apart on the track as he was running laps down, forcing a late caution.

After the restart, DiBenedetto went high rounding the second turn, and Keselowski had help from a line with McDowell just behind him in the low lane. McDowell stayed behind Keselowski, who pulled away in the front of the pack, but said he wasn’t able to get enough momentum pulling off Keselowski to make a pass. DiBenedetto finished in fifth.

Race results

Pos.CarDriverTime behindLapsBest timeBest speed
12Brad Keselowski--19147.527201.485
224William Byron0.10219147.619201.096
334Michael McDowell0.10319147.556201.363
44Kevin Harvick0.21119147.929199.796
521

Matt DiBenedetto

0.395191

47.566

201.32

6

16

* Kaz Grala

0.396

191

47.721

200.666

78Tyler Reddick0.41819147.802200.326
83Austin Dillon0.54119147.599201.181
912Ryan Blaney0.57419148.039199.338
1041Cole Custer0.62119147.531201.469
1114Chase Briscoe #0.73419147.838200.176
1238Anthony Alfredo #0.7719148.095199.106
136Ryan Newman0.91819147.834200.192
1437* Ryan Preece0.92319147.632201.041
1510Aric Almirola0.92719147.712200.704
1642Ross Chastain1.01219148.152198.87
1720Christopher Bell1.01319147.582201.253
1818Kyle Busch1.03319147.553201.375
1923Bubba Wallace1.20119147.226202.77
2096* Harrison Burton(i)1.66619147.871200.038
2117Chris Buescher2.12519147.632201.041
227Corey LaJoie2.34319147.814200.276
2399Daniel Suarez3.16519147.568201.312
249Chase Elliott3.29219147.913199.862
2578BJ McLeod(i)8.1319147.748200.553
2615JJ Yeley(i)10.01919148.152198.87
2743Erik Jones0.34819047.759200.507
2851Cody Ware(i)-119047.901199.912
2966* Timmy Hill(i)-119048.148198.887
3077Justin Haley(i)-119047.747200.557
3119Martin Truex Jr.-218947.602201.168
3211Denny Hamlin-318847.922199.825
3347Ricky Stenhouse Jr.-518647.328202.333
3428Joey Gase(i)-518648.132198.953
351Kurt Busch-618547.687200.809
3652Josh Bilicki-1118048.621196.952
370Quin Houff-2316847.763200.49
3848Alex Bowman-6812347.429201.902
3922Joey Logano-1325948.251198.462
405Kyle Larson-188354.38176.094
