NASCAR at Kansas live updates: Three cars dropping to the rear for race start

Christopher Bell (95), Kyle Busch (18), Denny Hamlin (11), Martin Truex Jr. (19) and Erik Jones (20) draft each other during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

The NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway is today. The Buschy McBusch race starts at 3 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 267. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Stage 1

3:25 p.m., Lap 25: The competition caution is out on lap 25 with Kyle Larson (now seventh) and Ross Chastain, who started at the back and is now 14th, as the biggest movers. The running order is Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Chase Elliott in the top-10.

3:15 p.m., Lap 8: Pole sitter Brad Keselowski leads the opening laps at Kansas with William Byron maintaining his second place spot. Joey Logano has moved up to 23rd place from 29th. Michael McDowell, who started in third, has dropped out of the top-10 after the opening 10 laps. And Kyle Larson jumped from 32nd to 10th in less than 15 laps.

Pre-race

2:09 p.m.: NASCAR announces that three cars are dropping to the rear for the start of today’s race. The No. 42 driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 43 driven by Erik Jones twice failed pre-race technical inspection and will drop to the back, along with the No. 38 driven by Anthony Alfredo for unapproved adjustments.

Alfredo was slated to start 22nd, Chastain was slated to start 24th, Jones was slated to start 27th. Talladega winner Brad Keselowski is on the pole with William Byron in the front row. The green flag is scheduled for 3:13 p.m.

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR issues a statement confirming the death of former driver and team owner Eric McClure. He was 42 years old. His cause of death is unknown.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends,” the statement read.

Read the full story here.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Kansas

Race: Buschy McBusch Race 400

Buschy McBusch Race 400 When: Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m. EST

Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m. EST How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile tri-oval

267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile tri-oval Stages: Laps 80, 160, 267

Laps 80, 160, 267 Last year’s race winner: Denny Hamlin

NASCAR Cup at Kansas starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Brad Keselowski 2 2 William Byron 24 3 Michael McDowell 34 4 Kevin Harvick 4 5 Matt DiBenedetto 21 6 Austin Dillon 3 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Christopher Bell 20 9 Kyle Busch 18 10 Cole Custer 41 11 Tyler Reddick 8 12 Ryan Preece 37 13 Bubba Wallace 23 14 Ryan Newman 6 15 Martin Truex Jr. 19 16 Chris Buescher 17 17 Chase Elliott 9 18 Aric Almirola 10 19 Chase Briscoe 14 20 Denny Hamlin 11 21 Daniel Suárez 99 22 Anthony Alfredo 38 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 24 Ross Chastain 42 25 Alex Bowman 48 26 Corey LaJoie 7 27 Erik Jones 43 28 Kurt Busch 1 29 Joey Logano 22 30 BJ McLeod 78 31 Justin Haley 77 32 Kyle Larson 5 33 Cody Ware 51 34 Quin Houff 0 35 Joey Gase 15 36 Garrett Smithley 53 37 Josh Bilicki 52 38 Austin Cindric 33 39 Matt Mills 55

More NASCAR reading this week: