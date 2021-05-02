NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Kansas live updates: Three cars dropping to the rear for race start

Christopher Bell (95), Kyle Busch (18), Denny Hamlin (11), Martin Truex Jr. (19) and Erik Jones (20) draft each other during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Christopher Bell (95), Kyle Busch (18), Denny Hamlin (11), Martin Truex Jr. (19) and Erik Jones (20) draft each other during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) Chris O'Meara AP

The NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway is today. The Buschy McBusch race starts at 3 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 267. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Stage 1

3:25 p.m., Lap 25: The competition caution is out on lap 25 with Kyle Larson (now seventh) and Ross Chastain, who started at the back and is now 14th, as the biggest movers. The running order is Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Chase Elliott in the top-10.

3:15 p.m., Lap 8: Pole sitter Brad Keselowski leads the opening laps at Kansas with William Byron maintaining his second place spot. Joey Logano has moved up to 23rd place from 29th. Michael McDowell, who started in third, has dropped out of the top-10 after the opening 10 laps. And Kyle Larson jumped from 32nd to 10th in less than 15 laps.

Pre-race

2:09 p.m.: NASCAR announces that three cars are dropping to the rear for the start of today’s race. The No. 42 driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 43 driven by Erik Jones twice failed pre-race technical inspection and will drop to the back, along with the No. 38 driven by Anthony Alfredo for unapproved adjustments.

Alfredo was slated to start 22nd, Chastain was slated to start 24th, Jones was slated to start 27th. Talladega winner Brad Keselowski is on the pole with William Byron in the front row. The green flag is scheduled for 3:13 p.m.

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR issues a statement confirming the death of former driver and team owner Eric McClure. He was 42 years old. His cause of death is unknown.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends,” the statement read.

Read the full story here.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Kansas

NASCAR Cup at Kansas starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Brad Keselowski2
2William Byron24
3Michael McDowell34
4Kevin Harvick4
5Matt DiBenedetto21
6Austin Dillon3
7Ryan Blaney12
8Christopher Bell20
9Kyle Busch18
10Cole Custer41
11Tyler Reddick8
12Ryan Preece37
13Bubba Wallace23
14Ryan Newman6
15Martin Truex Jr.19
16Chris Buescher17
17Chase Elliott9
18Aric Almirola10
19Chase Briscoe14
20Denny Hamlin11
21Daniel Suárez99
22Anthony Alfredo38
23Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
24Ross Chastain42
25Alex Bowman48
26Corey LaJoie7
27Erik Jones43
28Kurt Busch1
29Joey Logano22
30BJ McLeod78
31Justin Haley77
32Kyle Larson5
33Cody Ware51
34Quin Houff0
35Joey Gase15
36Garrett Smithley53
37Josh Bilicki52
38Austin Cindric33
39Matt Mills55

More NASCAR reading this week:

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service