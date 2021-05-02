NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

Kyle Busch, center, reacts after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Colin E. Braley AP

It was a battle of the Kyles at Kansas, but the one with his name in the race title took the checkered flag.

Kyle Busch won the Buschy McBusch Race 400 following a late-race restart as Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney made contact at the front of the pack to send each other backwards. Kevin Harvick finished in second and Brad Keselowski finished in third.

“You talk about ups and downs of racing, it’s been a lot of downs of life for us,” Busch said on FS1 after his first win of the season.

He mentioned his family’s recent and public battle with infertility, and gave a shoutout to his wife, Samantha, and son, Brexton, as well at the No. 18 Toyota team’s sponsors.

“It’s cool to get everybody back in Victory Lane again this early in the season,” Busch said. “To be able to get some of those points going our way now.”

Busch earned his 58th career win Sunday on his 36th birthday, a day after winning the Truck Series race at the same 1.5-mile track. He’s the 10th different winner in the first 11 races of the 2021 season.

Harvick, who hasn’t won a race yet this season, said his No. 4 Ford was “on and off” throughout the 267-lap event, but the team made the right strategy call at the end to have better tires.

“Got pretty aggressive there at the end and were able to come up with a good finish,” Harvick said.

This story will be updated shortly with more post-race comments and a full analysis.

Race results

Pos.CarDriverTime behindLapsBest TimeBest Speed
118Kyle Busch--26731.098173.645
24Kevin Harvick0.33626731.067173.818
32Brad Keselowski0.71426730.998174.205
421Matt DiBenedetto0.75226731.254172.778
59Chase Elliott0.85626731.229172.916
619Martin Truex Jr.0.91426731.328172.37
78Tyler Reddick1.03926731.247172.817
817Chris Buescher1.10526731.478171.548
924William Byron1.21426731.026174.048
103Austin Dillon1.30526731.261172.739
1199Daniel Suarez1.40326731.185173.16
1211Denny Hamlin1.55626731.058173.868
1334Michael McDowell1.62426731.253172.783
1442Ross Chastain1.86526731.227172.927
151Kurt Busch2.19726731.35172.249
166Ryan Newman2.36626731.403171.958
1722Joey Logano2.53926731.382172.073
1848Alex Bowman2.70226731.635170.697
195Kyle Larson2.70426731.019174.087
2014Chase Briscoe #3.16926731.709170.299
2112Ryan Blaney4.00826731.34172.304
2233* Austin Cindric(i)18.35826731.729170.191
2338Anthony Alfredo #-126631.602170.875
2441Cole Custer-126631.641170.665
2543Erik Jones-126631.616170.8
2623Bubba Wallace-126631.686170.422
277Corey LaJoie-226531.972168.898
2820Christopher Bell-226531.246172.822
2910Aric Almirola-326431.613170.816
3077Justin Haley(i)-426331.998168.761
3178BJ McLeod(i)-726032.244167.473
3237* Ryan Preece-825931.783169.902
3353Garrett Smithley(i)-825932.366166.842
3447Ricky Stenhouse Jr.-925831.903169.263
3515Joey Gase(i)-925832.835164.459
3651Cody Ware(i)-1025732.04168.539
370Quin Houff-1125632.661165.335
3855* Matt Mills(i)-1225532.941163.929
3952Josh Bilicki-1725032.675165.264
