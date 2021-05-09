NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Elliott, Almirola dropping to the rear for Goodyear 400 race

Chase Elliott, right, talks to his crew chief, Alan Gustafson, left, prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Chase Elliott, right, talks to his crew chief, Alan Gustafson, left, prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber AP
Darlington, S.C.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The Goodyear 400 race starts at 3:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 293 laps (400.2 miles) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 293. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR announces that two cars will drop to the rear for today’s race: The No. 10 driven by Aric Almirola for twice failing pre-race technical inspection and the No. 9 driven by Chase Elliott for unapproved adjustments. Almirola was slated to start 27th and Elliott was slated to start sixth.

2 p.m.: Coming up for today’s honorary guests for the Throwback weekend race, which nods to NASCAR’s history, are Hall of Famers Leonard Wood, Bill Elliott and Dale Inman. Wood will drive parade laps ahead of the race in a 1971 restored Ford Mercury that David Pearson, Darlington’s all-time winningest driver, competed in. Elliott will also make parade laps in a restored version of the No. 9 Coors Motorcraft Ford Thunderbird from his 1988 Cup championship season. Inman will wave the green flag to start the race.

Darlington Raceway is also celebrating Mother’s Day by handing out flowers to the first 1,000 mothers who enter the gates for today’s race. The track announced last week that it will open its grandstands to full capacity for the NASCAR playoff race weekend at Darlington Sept. 4-5.

1:15 p.m.: NASCAR has entered a time warp with teams sporting Throwback schemes.

1 p.m.: Cars have rolled through pre-race technical inspection and are lined up on the grid. Aric Almirola’s No. 10 Ford had two inspection failures, according to FOX Sports, and will be dropping to the rear for the race. Almirola was previously slated to start 27th. NASCAR has not yet released an official list of those dropping to the back.

How to watch NASCAR race at Darlington

  • Race: Goodyear 400
  • Distance: 400.2 miles, 293 laps (stages end on Laps 90, 185, 293. The track is 1.366 miles)
  • When: Sunday 3:30 p.m.
  • TV: FS1
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

    • Starting lineup for NASCAR at Darlington

    OrderDriverCar No.
    1Brad Keselowski2
    2Kevin Harvick4
    3Kyle Busch18
    4Martin Truex Jr.19
    5William Byron24
    6Chase Elliott9
    7Denny Hamlin11
    8Matt DiBenedetto21
    9Austin Dillon3
    10Tyler Reddick8
    11Chris Buescher17
    12Joey Logano22
    13Michael McDowell34
    14Kyle Larson5
    15Daniel Suárez99
    16Ryan Blaney12
    17Kurt Busch1
    18Ross Chastain42
    19Alex Bowman48
    20Ryan Newman6
    21Christopher Bell20
    22Chase Briscoe14
    23Bubba Wallace23
    24Cole Custer41
    25Anthony Alfredo38
    26Erik Jones43
    27Aric Almirola10
    28Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
    29Ryan Preece37
    30Corey LaJoie7
    31Justin Haley77
    32BJ McLeod78
    33Cody Ware51
    34JJ Yeley53
    35Quin Houff0
    36James Davison15
    37Josh Bilicki52
    Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
    Alexandra Andrejev
    NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
      Comments  
    Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service