NASCAR results: Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup race at Darlington Raceway

Martin Truex Jr. drives into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Martin Truex Jr. drives into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Darlington, S.C.
Darlington, S.C.

Martin Truex Jr. held off a late charge from Kyle Larson to win the Goodyear 400. Truex led 248 of 293 laps in a dominant performance, becoming the first stage winner to also win the race at Darlington.

Larson was second, and rest of top five was Kyle Busch, William Byron and Denny Hamlin.

Over the final 20 laps, Larson closed to withing a half second of Truex, who had been ahead by more than five seconds for most of the final stage. Larson made up two seconds on the final pit stops, and appeared to be stalking the lead, but Truex found another gear in the final five to pull away for his third win of the season.

This story will be updated.

Race results

Pos.CarDriverTime behindLapsBest timeBest speed
119Martin Truex Jr.--29329.473166.851
25Kyle Larson2.57129330.19162.888
318Kyle Busch6.20929329.633165.95
424William Byron17.06729329.894164.501
511Denny Hamlin21.93929329.76165.242
64Kevin Harvick23.95129329.215168.324
79Chase Elliott24.73929330.185162.915
812Ryan Blaney26.66729330.218162.737
917Chris Buescher27.07729330.127163.229
106Ryan Newman-129230.433161.588
1114Chase Briscoe #-129230.334162.115
128Tyler Reddick-129229.82164.909
1322Joey Logano-129229.795165.048
1420Christopher Bell-129230.13163.213
1542Ross Chastain-229130.56160.916
163Austin Dillon-229130.248162.576
1748Alex Bowman-229130.377161.886
1843Erik Jones-229130.743159.958
1921Matt DiBenedetto-329030.175162.969
2047Ricky Stenhouse Jr.-329030.547160.985
2123Bubba Wallace-329030.709160.135
227Corey LaJoie-329030.708160.141
2399Daniel Suarez-329030.572160.853
242Brad Keselowski-329029.43167.095
2537* Ryan Preece-329030.693160.219
2638Anthony Alfredo #-428930.825159.533
2734Michael McDowell-528830.465161.418
2877Justin Haley(I)-528830.826159.528
2953JJ Yeley(i)-728631.188157.676
300Quin Houff-728631.333156.946
3115James Davison-728631.131157.965
3278BJ McLeod(i)-828531.089158.178
3352Josh Bilicki-4824531.689155.183
3451Cody Ware(i)-10518831.074158.254
351Kurt Busch-18710630.582160.8
3641Cole Custer-1969730.668160.35
3710Aric Almirola-288530.743159.958
