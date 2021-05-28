NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Charlotte live updates: Cup practice underway for the Coca-Cola 600

Kaz Grala (02) leads the field into Turn 13 on the first lap of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
CONCORD

The NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is tonight. The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 starts at 8:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 134 laps (201 miles) on the 1.5-mile quad oval with stages ending on laps 30, 60 and 134. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Erik Jones leading Cup Series practice

7 p.m.: Erik Jones leads the speed charts early as Cup drivers make laps in preparation for the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend. Teams also had practice ahead of the Daytona 500, the Bristol dirt race and last weekend at Circuit of the Americas. Jones’ best speed sit at 180.319 miles per hour after five laps. All 38 drivers have made at least one lap.

Rain cancels Trucks qualifying

6 p.m.: Rain hit Charlotte Motor Speedway just as today’s Xfinity practice rolled to a close to cancel the qualifying session for the NASCAR Truck Series. That means all 38 trucks will make the final show. The starting lineup is set based on NASCAR’s performance metric that weights a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25%), owner’s finishing position from the previous race (25%), owner’s points ranking (35%) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15%).

Based on that formula, last weekend’s winner at Circuit of the Americas Todd Gilliland will start on the pole for tonight’s race with Sheldon Creed in the front row. Two drivers, Timothy Peters and Drew Dollar, will drop to the rear for the start of the race after damaging their trucks during practice and switching to a backup.

Seven Truck Series drivers spun during the practice session for teams earlier in the day. John Hunter Nemechek, a two-time race winner this year, said earlier that the track felt like “ice” on the freshly laid traction compound during the practice session. His truck hit the wall early in practice and the team had to make repairs following the session.

Riley Herbst, who finished with the fastest speed at Xfinity practice, said he wished NASCAR didn’t lay any PJ1 because it’s so inconsistent.

“Last year, we had it and that was the place to be,” Herbst said. “If you weren’t in it, you were in trouble. Now if you touch it, you’re gonna spin out. I think it adds a cool feature to it. I just wish it was more consistent”

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR TRUCKS RACE AT CHARLOTTE

NASCAR TRUCKS RACE AT CHARLOTTE STARTING ORDER



Truck No.Driver
Row 138Todd Gilliland


2Sheldon Creed
Row 23Austin Hill


4John Hunter Nemechek
Row 35Ben Rhodes


6Zane Smith
Row 47Tyler Ankrum


8Grant Enfinger
Row 59Carson Hocevar #


10Matt Crafton
Row 611Stewart Friesen


12Hailie Deegan #
Row 713Austin Wayne Self


14Johnny Sauter
Row 815Derek Kraus


16Ryan Truex
Row 917Drew Dollar


18Timmy Hill
Row 1019Bayley Currey


20Jack Wood
Row 1121Kris Wright #


22Christian Eckes
Row 1223Chandler Smith #


24Tate Fogleman
Row 1325Tanner Gray


26Chase Purdy #
Row 1427Cory Roper


28Bret Holmes
Row 1529Timothy Peters


30CJ McLaughlin
Row 1631Ty Majeski


32Danny Bohn
Row 1733Keith McGee


34Akinori Ogata
Row 1835Spencer Boyd


36Dawson Cram
Row 1937Jennifer Jo Cobb


38Trey Hutchens III

# rookie

