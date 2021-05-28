NASCAR at Charlotte live updates: Cup practice underway for the Coca-Cola 600

Kaz Grala (02) leads the field into Turn 13 on the first lap of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) AP

The NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is tonight. The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 starts at 8:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 134 laps (201 miles) on the 1.5-mile quad oval with stages ending on laps 30, 60 and 134. All times are Eastern.

Erik Jones leading Cup Series practice

7 p.m.: Erik Jones leads the speed charts early as Cup drivers make laps in preparation for the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend. Teams also had practice ahead of the Daytona 500, the Bristol dirt race and last weekend at Circuit of the Americas. Jones’ best speed sit at 180.319 miles per hour after five laps. All 38 drivers have made at least one lap.

Rain cancels Trucks qualifying

6 p.m.: Rain hit Charlotte Motor Speedway just as today’s Xfinity practice rolled to a close to cancel the qualifying session for the NASCAR Truck Series. That means all 38 trucks will make the final show. The starting lineup is set based on NASCAR’s performance metric that weights a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25%), owner’s finishing position from the previous race (25%), owner’s points ranking (35%) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15%).

Based on that formula, last weekend’s winner at Circuit of the Americas Todd Gilliland will start on the pole for tonight’s race with Sheldon Creed in the front row. Two drivers, Timothy Peters and Drew Dollar, will drop to the rear for the start of the race after damaging their trucks during practice and switching to a backup.

Seven Truck Series drivers spun during the practice session for teams earlier in the day. John Hunter Nemechek, a two-time race winner this year, said earlier that the track felt like “ice” on the freshly laid traction compound during the practice session. His truck hit the wall early in practice and the team had to make repairs following the session.

Riley Herbst, who finished with the fastest speed at Xfinity practice, said he wished NASCAR didn’t lay any PJ1 because it’s so inconsistent.

“Last year, we had it and that was the place to be,” Herbst said. “If you weren’t in it, you were in trouble. Now if you touch it, you’re gonna spin out. I think it adds a cool feature to it. I just wish it was more consistent”

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR TRUCKS RACE AT CHARLOTTE

Race : North Carolina Education Lottery 200

: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Track : Charlotte Motor Speedway

: Charlotte Motor Speedway Date : Friday, May 28

: Friday, May 28 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET TV : FS1 (8 p.m. ET)

: FS1 (8 p.m. ET) Radio : MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps) with stages ending on laps 30, 60 and 134

NASCAR TRUCKS RACE AT CHARLOTTE STARTING ORDER





Truck No. Driver Row 1 38 Todd Gilliland



2 Sheldon Creed Row 2 3 Austin Hill



4 John Hunter Nemechek Row 3 5 Ben Rhodes



6 Zane Smith Row 4 7 Tyler Ankrum



8 Grant Enfinger Row 5 9 Carson Hocevar #



10 Matt Crafton Row 6 11 Stewart Friesen



12 Hailie Deegan # Row 7 13 Austin Wayne Self



14 Johnny Sauter Row 8 15 Derek Kraus



16 Ryan Truex Row 9 17 Drew Dollar



18 Timmy Hill Row 10 19 Bayley Currey



20 Jack Wood Row 11 21 Kris Wright #



22 Christian Eckes Row 12 23 Chandler Smith #



24 Tate Fogleman Row 13 25 Tanner Gray



26 Chase Purdy # Row 14 27 Cory Roper



28 Bret Holmes Row 15 29 Timothy Peters



30 CJ McLaughlin Row 16 31 Ty Majeski



32 Danny Bohn Row 17 33 Keith McGee



34 Akinori Ogata Row 18 35 Spencer Boyd



36 Dawson Cram Row 19 37 Jennifer Jo Cobb



38 Trey Hutchens III

# rookie