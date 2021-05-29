NASCAR at Charlotte live updates: Kyle Larson wins Coke 600 pole, Xfinity race starting

Kyle Larson, left, leads the pack of Alex Bowman, center left, William Byron, center right, and Chase Elliott, right, during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) AP

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is today. The Alsco Uniforms 300 starts at 1 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile quad oval with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 200. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

1:24 p.m., Lap 20: The competition caution comes out as Cody Ware gets a flat tire. Ware pits, while leaders Hemric, Riley Herbst stay out. Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Ty Gibbs in the top-five at the caution.

1:16 p.m., Lap 10: Daniel Hemric moves to the front of the pack, rounding Riley Herbst from the inside in Turn 1 to take the top spot.

1:12 p.m., Lap 3: Riley Herbst leads the opening three laps at Charlotte followed by Daniel Hemric, Chase Briscoe and AJ Allmendinger as teams prepare for a changing track.

1 p.m.: Xfinity cars are getting ready to race with driver introductions. The invocation is delivered and singer Amia Nico performs the national anthem live at the track as fans hold a giant American flag open in the grandstands. A few minutes late, engines roar to life at the command.

12 p.m.: Kyle Larson will start on the pole for the Coca-Cola 600. He wins the position with a time of 29.953 seconds (180.282 miles per hour).

“Long race tomorrow. We’ll see what we can do,” Larson says on FS1.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start with Larson in the front row. Eight Chevrolets will start in the top-10.

Order Driver Car No. Best time (sec.) Best speed (mph) 1 Kyle Larson 5 29.953 180.282 2 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 29.96 180.24 3 Chase Elliott 9 29.969 180.186 4 William Byron 24 29.97 180.18 5 Kevin Harvick 4 29.993 180.042 6 Austin Dillon 3 30.029 179.826 7 Alex Bowman 48 30.045 179.73 8 Martin Truex Jr. 19 30.064 179.617 9 Daniel Suarez 99 30.069 179.587 10 Ross Chastain 42 30.072 179.569 11 Kurt Busch 1 30.09 179.462 12 Ryan Blaney 12 30.09 179.462 13 Brad Keselowski 2 30.111 179.336 14 Denny Hamlin 11 30.112 179.33 15 Tyler Reddick 8 30.143 179.146 16 Joey Logano 22 30.146 179.128 17 Christopher Bell 20 30.159 179.051 18 Bubba Wallace 23 30.207 178.767 19 Erik Jones 43 30.231 178.625 20 Kyle Busch 18 30.241 178.566 21 Chase Briscoe # 14 30.27 178.394 22 Matt DiBenedetto 21 30.274 178.371 23 Cole Custer 41 30.298 178.23 24 Michael McDowell 34 30.323 178.083 25 Ryan Newman 6 30.325 178.071 26 Corey LaJoie 7 30.33 178.042 27 Chris Buescher 17 30.336 178.006 28 Ryan Preece 37 30.402 177.62 29 Anthony Alfredo # 38 30.415 177.544 30 Justin Haley 77 30.708 175.85 31 Aric Almirola 10 30.834 175.131 32 Quin Houff 0 30.939 174.537 33 BJ McLeod 78 30.952 174.464 34 Cody Ware 53 30.971 174.357 35 James Davison 15 31.493 171.467 36 Garrett Smithley 51 31.499 171.434 37 Josh Bilicki 52 31.569 171.054 38 David Starr 66 33.071 163.285

# rookie





11 a.m.: Riley Herbst wins the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity race with a speed of (183.986 miles per hour). He is followed by full-time Cup driver Chase Briscoe, who’s entered in today’s Xfinity race and qualified with a speed of 181.653. Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger round of the top-five.

NASCAR Xfinity starting order

Row Driver Car No. Row 1: Riley Herbst 98



Chase Briscoe 99 Row 2: Daniel Hemric 18



Austin Cindric 22 Row 3: AJ Allmendinger 16



Jeremy Clements 51 Row 4: Myatt Snider 2



Ty Gibbs # 54 Row 5: Jeb Burton 10



Ty Dillon 23 Row 6: Justin Haley 11



Ryan Sieg 39 Row 7: Harrison Burton 20



Brandon Jones 19 Row 8: Brett Moffitt 2



Tyler Reddick 31 Row 9: Jeffrey Earnhardt 0



Josh Berry # 8 Row 10: Michael Annett 1



Ryan Vargas # 4 Row 11: Stefan Parsons 76



Chad Finchum 13 Row 12: Noah Gragson 9



Matt Mills 5 Row 13: Jade Buford # 48



Justin Allgaier 7 Row 14: Tommy Joe Martins 44



Landon Cassill 6 Row 15: Colby Howard 15



Jesse Little 78 Row 16: Cody Ware 17



Brandon Brown 68 Row 17: Alex Labbe 36



Josh Williams 92 Row 18: Grant Enfinger 26



Timmy Hill 66

# rookie

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR XFINITY RACE AT CHARLOTTE

Race : Alsco Uniforms 300

: Alsco Uniforms 300 Track : Charlotte Motor Speedway

: Charlotte Motor Speedway Date : Saturday, May 29

: Saturday, May 29 Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET TV : FS1 (12 p.m. ET)

: FS1 (12 p.m. ET) Radio : PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 200