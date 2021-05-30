NASCAR & Auto Racing

Coke 600 live updates: NASCAR’s longest race has great weather at Charlotte

Bubba Wallace’s team pushes his No. 23 Toyota Camry from the garage to pit road ahead of the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series races tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Coca-Cola 600 starts at 6 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 400 laps (600 miles) on the 1.5-mile quad oval with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Coke 600 live updates

5:35 p.m.: This race is bringing out the stars, including co-grand marshals from “The Tonight Show” Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks, as well as Tyson Fury, Pitbull, Tony Robbins, Christian McCaffrey and Joe Brady. Charlotte Motor Speedway owner Bruton Smith is also in attendance tonight, as his son and Speedway Motorsports president Marcus Smith.

4:44 p.m.: It would be hard to ask for better weather for the Coke 600. No rain in the forecast. Temperatures in the mid-60s. This feels like a fall race, not an event on Memorial Day weekend in North Carolina. But the 50,000 or so fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway today should appreciate not dying in the heat.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR COCA-COLA 600

Coke 600 starting grid

OrderDriverCar No.Best time (sec.)Best speed (mph)
1Kyle Larson529.953180.282
2Ricky Stenhouse Jr.4729.96180.24
3Chase Elliott929.969180.186
4William Byron2429.97180.18
5Kevin Harvick429.993180.042
6Austin Dillon330.029179.826
7Alex Bowman4830.045179.73
8Martin Truex Jr.1930.064179.617
9Daniel Suárez9930.069179.587
10Ross Chastain4230.072179.569
11Kurt Busch130.09179.462
12Ryan Blaney1230.09179.462
13Brad Keselowski230.111179.336
14Denny Hamlin1130.112179.33
15Tyler Reddick830.143179.146
16Joey Logano2230.146179.128
17Christopher Bell2030.159179.051
18Bubba Wallace2330.207178.767
19Erik Jones4330.231178.625
20Kyle Busch1830.241178.566
21Chase Briscoe #1430.27178.394
22Matt DiBenedetto2130.274178.371
23Cole Custer4130.298178.23
24Michael McDowell3430.323178.083
25Ryan Newman630.325178.071
26Corey LaJoie730.33178.042
27Chris Buescher1730.336178.006
28Ryan Preece3730.402177.62
29Anthony Alfredo #3830.415177.544
30Justin Haley7730.708175.85
31Aric Almirola1030.834175.131
32Quin Houff030.939174.537
33BJ McLeod7830.952174.464
34Cody Ware5330.971174.357
35James Davison1531.493171.467
36Garrett Smithley5131.499171.434
37Josh Bilicki5231.569171.054
38David Starr6633.071163.285

# rookie

xx

