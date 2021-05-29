NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR races the Coke 600 at Charlotte today. How to watch, starting lineup

Kyle Larson talks with his crew before qualifying in pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
It’s race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway for one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel events. And it’s longest. The Coca-Cola 600 is Sunday at 6 p.m. on FOX.

Kyle Larson will start on the pole for the 600-mile, 400-lap race this weekend. Larson posted the best single-lap qualifying time of 29.953 seconds (180.282 mph) on Saturday. He was followed by eight Chevrolets in the top 10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start in the front row with Larson, followed by Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain.

Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski will start 13th. Keselowski has two wins at Charlotte, while Truex and Kevin Harvick lead all active drivers in wins at the 1.5-mile quad-oval with three each. Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch each have one win at the track, and both drivers now have a win in the series after Elliott won last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas. He was leading when NASCAR ended the race early due to rain.

Harvick, Austin Dillon and Kurt Busch are the three previous Charlotte winners who are still seeking their first win of the 2021 season.

Stages end on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400 for the race that incorporates “600 Miles of Remembrance,” in which all cars in the field honor a fallen soldier, a tradition that began in 2015 and has been featured in every Coca-Cola 600 since.

How to watch NASCAR race at Charlotte

Race: Coca-Cola 600

The Date: Sunday, May 30

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (5:30 p.m.)

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 600 miles (400 laps) with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

OrderDriverCar No.Best time (sec.)Best speed (mph)
1Kyle Larson529.953180.282
2Ricky Stenhouse Jr.4729.96180.24
3Chase Elliott929.969180.186
4William Byron2429.97180.18
5Kevin Harvick429.993180.042
6Austin Dillon330.029179.826
7Alex Bowman4830.045179.73
8Martin Truex Jr.1930.064179.617
9Daniel Suárez9930.069179.587
10Ross Chastain4230.072179.569
11Kurt Busch130.09179.462
12Ryan Blaney1230.09179.462
13Brad Keselowski230.111179.336
14Denny Hamlin1130.112179.33
15Tyler Reddick830.143179.146
16Joey Logano2230.146179.128
17Christopher Bell2030.159179.051
18Bubba Wallace2330.207178.767
19Erik Jones4330.231178.625
20Kyle Busch1830.241178.566
21Chase Briscoe #1430.27178.394
22Matt DiBenedetto2130.274178.371
23Cole Custer4130.298178.23
24Michael McDowell3430.323178.083
25Ryan Newman630.325178.071
26Corey LaJoie730.33178.042
27Chris Buescher1730.336178.006
28Ryan Preece3730.402177.62
29Anthony Alfredo #3830.415177.544
30Justin Haley7730.708175.85
31Aric Almirola1030.834175.131
32Quin Houff030.939174.537
33BJ McLeod7830.952174.464
34Cody Ware5330.971174.357
35James Davison1531.493171.467
36Garrett Smithley5131.499171.434
37Josh Bilicki5231.569171.054
38David Starr6633.071163.285

# rookie

