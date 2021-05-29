NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR races the Coke 600 at Charlotte today. How to watch, starting lineup
It’s race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway for one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel events. And it’s longest. The Coca-Cola 600 is Sunday at 6 p.m. on FOX.
Kyle Larson will start on the pole for the 600-mile, 400-lap race this weekend. Larson posted the best single-lap qualifying time of 29.953 seconds (180.282 mph) on Saturday. He was followed by eight Chevrolets in the top 10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start in the front row with Larson, followed by Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain.
Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski will start 13th. Keselowski has two wins at Charlotte, while Truex and Kevin Harvick lead all active drivers in wins at the 1.5-mile quad-oval with three each. Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch each have one win at the track, and both drivers now have a win in the series after Elliott won last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas. He was leading when NASCAR ended the race early due to rain.
Harvick, Austin Dillon and Kurt Busch are the three previous Charlotte winners who are still seeking their first win of the 2021 season.
Stages end on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400 for the race that incorporates “600 Miles of Remembrance,” in which all cars in the field honor a fallen soldier, a tradition that began in 2015 and has been featured in every Coca-Cola 600 since.
How to watch NASCAR race at Charlotte
Race: Coca-Cola 600
The Date: Sunday, May 30
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: FOX (5:30 p.m.)
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 600 miles (400 laps) with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400
NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Best time (sec.)
|Best speed (mph)
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|29.953
|180.282
|2
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|29.96
|180.24
|3
|Chase Elliott
|9
|29.969
|180.186
|4
|William Byron
|24
|29.97
|180.18
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|29.993
|180.042
|6
|Austin Dillon
|3
|30.029
|179.826
|7
|Alex Bowman
|48
|30.045
|179.73
|8
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|30.064
|179.617
|9
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|30.069
|179.587
|10
|Ross Chastain
|42
|30.072
|179.569
|11
|Kurt Busch
|1
|30.09
|179.462
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|30.09
|179.462
|13
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|30.111
|179.336
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|30.112
|179.33
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|30.143
|179.146
|16
|Joey Logano
|22
|30.146
|179.128
|17
|Christopher Bell
|20
|30.159
|179.051
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|30.207
|178.767
|19
|Erik Jones
|43
|30.231
|178.625
|20
|Kyle Busch
|18
|30.241
|178.566
|21
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|30.27
|178.394
|22
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|30.274
|178.371
|23
|Cole Custer
|41
|30.298
|178.23
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|30.323
|178.083
|25
|Ryan Newman
|6
|30.325
|178.071
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|30.33
|178.042
|27
|Chris Buescher
|17
|30.336
|178.006
|28
|Ryan Preece
|37
|30.402
|177.62
|29
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|30.415
|177.544
|30
|Justin Haley
|77
|30.708
|175.85
|31
|Aric Almirola
|10
|30.834
|175.131
|32
|Quin Houff
|0
|30.939
|174.537
|33
|BJ McLeod
|78
|30.952
|174.464
|34
|Cody Ware
|53
|30.971
|174.357
|35
|James Davison
|15
|31.493
|171.467
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|51
|31.499
|171.434
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|31.569
|171.054
|38
|David Starr
|66
|33.071
|163.285
# rookie
