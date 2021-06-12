NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Texas live updates: Austin Cindric wins stage 1 in Xfinity race

Cars move through Turn 4 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Ben Gray AP
FORT WORTH, TEXAS

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is racing at Texas Motor Speedway today. The Alsco Uniforms 250 starts at 4 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 250.5 miles (167 Laps) with stages ending on Laps 40, 80 and 167. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. Full results and a running recap will be posted here after the race.

Stage 1

4:45 p.m. Lap 40: Austin Cindric wins the first stage of the race, his sixth stage win of the year. He’s followed in the top-10 by Daniel Hemric, Kyle Busch, Branon Jones, Justin Haley, A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson.

4:36 p.m., Lap 29: Kyle Busch assumes the lead, but Austin Cindric races to first place inside him as Busch drives high into the traction compound around the turn. Cindric is the new leader.

4:31 p.m., Lap 20: Brandon Jones leads at the competition caution followed by Kyle Busch, who’s up to second, and A.J. Allmendinger meanwhile has dropped out of the top-five to sixth. There’s frustration on the 16 radio at the flag, as Allmendinger reports he’s free everywhere and it “seems like I’m turning right on all these racetracks,” he says. The team elects not to pit for adjustments along with the rest of the field.

4:23 p.m., Lap 9: A.J. Allmendinger leads the opening laps, but is passed by Brandon Jones before Lap 15. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch has driven into the top-five after starting in 14th. Noah Gragson, who started 30th, is into the top-15. Allmendinger is quickly falling back.

Pre-race

3:53 p.m.: Ryan Vargas will start at the rear for unapproved adjustments. Vargas was previously slated to start 15th.

3:50 p.m.: Driver intros are underway in Fort Worth and the track is heating up with temperatures hovering in the low-90s. But the track has already been worked in earlier today with the Truck Series race just wrapping up.

3:20 p.m.: John Hunter Nemechek wins the NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway that started ahead of the Xfinity race. The win is Nemechek’s fourth this year (10th all-time in the series). Chase Elliott finished in second and Ross Chastain finished in third after. Nemechek won the last race at Charlotte and leads the series in standings with four wins.

“I feel like we’ve been making a statement all year,” Nemechek said on FS1. “I feel like we’re one of the favorites every time we show up to the race track.”

“He did a good job making time after we pitted and then getting on and off pit road, so congrats to him and their team,” Elliott said on FS1 after the race. “We’ll try to learn. I just don’t feel great here...I feel like I push myself in the same box like I do in a Cup car, too.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race is up next at 4 p.m. EST and is the 14th race this season, which means the series is just under halfway through the schedule this year. A.J. Allmendinger is starting on the pole for today’s Xfinity race with Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley in the front row. Allmendinger is second in points in the series at 96 points behind series leader Austin Cindric.

How and when to watch and listen

Race: Alsco Uniforms 250

When: Saturday, June 12

When: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 (broadcast starts at 3 p.m.)

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 250.5 miles (167 laps) with stages ending on laps 40, 80 and 167.

Xfinity Starting lineup

Starting rowOrderDriverCar No.
Row 1:1AJ Allmendinger16


2Justin Haley11
Row 2:3Brandon Jones19


4Austin Cindric22
Row 3:5Daniel Hemric18


6Michael Annett1
Row 4:7Brandon Brown68


8Jeb Burton10
Row 5:9Ryan Sieg39


10Alex Labbe36
Row 6:11Josh Williams92


12Riley Herbst98
Row 7:13Jade Buford #48


14Kyle Busch54
Row 8:15Ryan Vargas #4


16Justin Allgaier7
Row 9:17Myatt Snider2


18Harrison Burton20
Row 10:19Brett Moffitt2


20Jeremy Clements51
Row 11:21Tanner Berryhill23


22Landon Cassill6
Row 12:23Gray Gaulding52


24Matt Mills5
Row 13:25Jesse Little78


26Colby Howard15
Row 14:27Garrett Smithley17


28Josh Berry #8
Row 15:29Kyle Weatherman47


30Noah Gragson9
Row 16:31David Starr66


32Jordan Anderson31
Row 17:33Jeffrey Earnhardt0


34Brandon Gdovic26
Row 18:35Joe Graf Jr.7


36Tommy Joe Martins44
Row 19:37Stefan Parsons99


38Ronnie Bassett Jr.90
Row 20:39Bayley Currey74


40Matt Jaskol61

# rookie

OrderDriverTruck No.Time behind leader (sec.)
1John Hunter Nemechek4--
2Chase Elliott(i)243.361
3Ross Chastain(i)4510.501
4Grant Enfinger9814.834
5Austin Hill1615.331
6Chandler Smith #1819.655
7Zane Smith2119.862
8Todd Gilliland3824.134
9Tyler Ankrum2624.457
10Tanner Gray1524.752
11Josh Berry(i)2529.114
12Carson Hocevar #4229.401
13Johnny Sauter1330.114
14Derek Kraus19-1
15Brennan Poole30-1
16Austin Wayne Self22-1
17Ryan Truex40-1
18Chase Purdy #23-2
19Cory Roper4-2
20Tyler Hill56-2
21Matt Crafton88-3
22Dawson Cram41-3
23Kris Wright #2-3
24Howie Disavino III3-4
25Hailie Deegan #1-5
26Tate Fogleman12-5
27Ben Rhodes99-6
28Spencer Boyd20-6
29Jesse Iwuji34-6
30Keith Mcgee33-7
31Norm Benning6-13
32Jennifer Jo Cobb10-16
33Ray Ciccarelli49-58
34Drew Dollar51-79
35Stewart Friesen52-95
36Sheldon Creed2-129

# rookie

