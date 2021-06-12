NASCAR at Texas live updates: Austin Cindric wins stage 1 in Xfinity race

Cars move through Turn 4 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) AP

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is racing at Texas Motor Speedway today. The Alsco Uniforms 250 starts at 4 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 250.5 miles (167 Laps) with stages ending on Laps 40, 80 and 167. All times are Eastern.

Stage 1

4:45 p.m. Lap 40: Austin Cindric wins the first stage of the race, his sixth stage win of the year. He’s followed in the top-10 by Daniel Hemric, Kyle Busch, Branon Jones, Justin Haley, A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson.

4:36 p.m., Lap 29: Kyle Busch assumes the lead, but Austin Cindric races to first place inside him as Busch drives high into the traction compound around the turn. Cindric is the new leader.

4:31 p.m., Lap 20: Brandon Jones leads at the competition caution followed by Kyle Busch, who’s up to second, and A.J. Allmendinger meanwhile has dropped out of the top-five to sixth. There’s frustration on the 16 radio at the flag, as Allmendinger reports he’s free everywhere and it “seems like I’m turning right on all these racetracks,” he says. The team elects not to pit for adjustments along with the rest of the field.

4:23 p.m., Lap 9: A.J. Allmendinger leads the opening laps, but is passed by Brandon Jones before Lap 15. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch has driven into the top-five after starting in 14th. Noah Gragson, who started 30th, is into the top-15. Allmendinger is quickly falling back.

Pre-race

3:53 p.m.: Ryan Vargas will start at the rear for unapproved adjustments. Vargas was previously slated to start 15th.

3:50 p.m.: Driver intros are underway in Fort Worth and the track is heating up with temperatures hovering in the low-90s. But the track has already been worked in earlier today with the Truck Series race just wrapping up.

3:20 p.m.: John Hunter Nemechek wins the NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway that started ahead of the Xfinity race. The win is Nemechek’s fourth this year (10th all-time in the series). Chase Elliott finished in second and Ross Chastain finished in third after. Nemechek won the last race at Charlotte and leads the series in standings with four wins.

“I feel like we’ve been making a statement all year,” Nemechek said on FS1. “I feel like we’re one of the favorites every time we show up to the race track.”

“He did a good job making time after we pitted and then getting on and off pit road, so congrats to him and their team,” Elliott said on FS1 after the race. “We’ll try to learn. I just don’t feel great here...I feel like I push myself in the same box like I do in a Cup car, too.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race is up next at 4 p.m. EST and is the 14th race this season, which means the series is just under halfway through the schedule this year. A.J. Allmendinger is starting on the pole for today’s Xfinity race with Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley in the front row. Allmendinger is second in points in the series at 96 points behind series leader Austin Cindric.

How and when to watch and listen

Race: Alsco Uniforms 250

When: Saturday, June 12

When: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 (broadcast starts at 3 p.m.)

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 250.5 miles (167 laps) with stages ending on laps 40, 80 and 167.

Xfinity Starting lineup

Starting row Order Driver Car No. Row 1: 1 AJ Allmendinger 16



2 Justin Haley 11 Row 2: 3 Brandon Jones 19



4 Austin Cindric 22 Row 3: 5 Daniel Hemric 18



6 Michael Annett 1 Row 4: 7 Brandon Brown 68



8 Jeb Burton 10 Row 5: 9 Ryan Sieg 39



10 Alex Labbe 36 Row 6: 11 Josh Williams 92



12 Riley Herbst 98 Row 7: 13 Jade Buford # 48



14 Kyle Busch 54 Row 8: 15 Ryan Vargas # 4



16 Justin Allgaier 7 Row 9: 17 Myatt Snider 2



18 Harrison Burton 20 Row 10: 19 Brett Moffitt 2



20 Jeremy Clements 51 Row 11: 21 Tanner Berryhill 23



22 Landon Cassill 6 Row 12: 23 Gray Gaulding 52



24 Matt Mills 5 Row 13: 25 Jesse Little 78



26 Colby Howard 15 Row 14: 27 Garrett Smithley 17



28 Josh Berry # 8 Row 15: 29 Kyle Weatherman 47



30 Noah Gragson 9 Row 16: 31 David Starr 66



32 Jordan Anderson 31 Row 17: 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0



34 Brandon Gdovic 26 Row 18: 35 Joe Graf Jr. 7



36 Tommy Joe Martins 44 Row 19: 37 Stefan Parsons 99



38 Ronnie Bassett Jr. 90 Row 20: 39 Bayley Currey 74



40 Matt Jaskol 61

# rookie

Order Driver Truck No. Time behind leader (sec.) 1 John Hunter Nemechek 4 -- 2 Chase Elliott(i) 24 3.361 3 Ross Chastain(i) 45 10.501 4 Grant Enfinger 98 14.834 5 Austin Hill 16 15.331 6 Chandler Smith # 18 19.655 7 Zane Smith 21 19.862 8 Todd Gilliland 38 24.134 9 Tyler Ankrum 26 24.457 10 Tanner Gray 15 24.752 11 Josh Berry(i) 25 29.114 12 Carson Hocevar # 42 29.401 13 Johnny Sauter 13 30.114 14 Derek Kraus 19 -1 15 Brennan Poole 30 -1 16 Austin Wayne Self 22 -1 17 Ryan Truex 40 -1 18 Chase Purdy # 23 -2 19 Cory Roper 4 -2 20 Tyler Hill 56 -2 21 Matt Crafton 88 -3 22 Dawson Cram 41 -3 23 Kris Wright # 2 -3 24 Howie Disavino III 3 -4 25 Hailie Deegan # 1 -5 26 Tate Fogleman 12 -5 27 Ben Rhodes 99 -6 28 Spencer Boyd 20 -6 29 Jesse Iwuji 34 -6 30 Keith Mcgee 33 -7 31 Norm Benning 6 -13 32 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 -16 33 Ray Ciccarelli 49 -58 34 Drew Dollar 51 -79 35 Stewart Friesen 52 -95 36 Sheldon Creed 2 -129

# rookie