NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Jeff Gordon is leaving FOX Sports. Here’s what he’s up to next

FILE - Jeff Gordon, right, celebrates his victory with team owner Rick Hendrick after the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Pure Michigan 400 auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., in this Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014, file photo. Jeff Gordon will leave the Fox Sports booth for a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman ranked second only to majority owner Rick Hendrick. The new job positions the four-time champion and Hall of Famer to eventually succeed Hendrick at the top of NASCAR’s winningest organization. (AP Photo/Bob Brodbeck, File) AP

Jeff Gordon will continue his duties as a FOX Sports broadcaster through the NASCAR season and 2021 calendar year, then he will turn his attention full-time to a new role at Hendrick Motorsports. The NASCAR Cup team announced Wednesday that Gordon has been named vice chairman of the organization.

He will assume the new role on Jan. 1, 2022 and will be second-ranking to team chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick.

“I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me,” Gordon said in a statement. “In many ways, it’s my home and the people here are my family. I’ve never lost my passion for the organization, for our sport, and for the sheer challenge of racing and winning at the highest level. Being part of the competition is where I’m happiest and feel I can make the biggest contribution to the continued, long-term success of the team. Rick and I have a shared vision, which is based on the values he’s instilled, the culture he’s built and our desire to be the very best in all categories, on and off the track.”

