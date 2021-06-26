NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Pocono live updates: Nemechek wins Trucks race, Custer to the rear for Cup
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway is today. The Pocono Organics CBD 325 race is at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.
The race is 325 miles (130 laps) with stages ending on Laps 25, 77 and 130. All times are Eastern.
NASCAR Truck Series race results
|Order
|Driver
|Truck No.
Time behind leader (sec.)
|1
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|--
|2
|Kyle Busch
|51
|1.337
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|2.241
|4
|Tyler Ankrum
|26
|4.438
|5
|Austin Hill
|16
|4.651
|6
|Matt Crafton
|88
|5.538
|7
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|5.657
|8
|Zane Smith
|21
|6.109
|9
|Ryan Preece
|17
|6.769
|10
|Derek Kraus
|19
|10.216
|11
|Josh Berry
|25
|10.716
|12
|Christian Eckes
|98
|11.775
|13
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|13.115
|14
|Ty Majeski
|66
|13.69
|15
|Chase Purdy
|23
|14.096
|16
|Tanner Gray
|15
|14.787
|17
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|15.341
|18
|Ryan Truex
|40
|16.05
|19
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|16.085
|20
|Lawless Alan
|34
|18.077
|21
|Tate Fogleman
|12
|18.87
|22
|Howie Disavino III
|3
|19.285
|23
|Ray Ciccarelli
|49
|24.405
|24
|Tyler Hill
|56
|34.539
|25
|Chandler Smith
|18
|-1 laps
|26
|Hailie Deegan
|1
|-1
|27
|Spencer Boyd
|20
|-1
|28
|Josh Reaume
|33
|-1
|29
|Todd Peck
|41
|-1
|30
|Kris Wright
|2
|-1
|31
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|10
|-2
|32
|Norm Benning
|6
|-2
|33
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|-2
|34
|Bryan Dauzat
|28
|-3
|35
|Johnny Sauter
|13
|-5
|36
|Grant Enfinger
|9
|-8
|37
|Bayley Currey
|45
|-22
|38
|Danny Bohn
|30
|-43
|39
|Jack Wood
|24
|-60
Nemechek beats the bossman in Trucks
1:30 p.m.: John Hunter Nemechek takes the lead from Kyle Busch after a late-race restart to sail to his fifth win in the Truck Series season. Busch ends his five-race stint in the series with two wins and three second place finishes, all of which have come behind driver Nemechek, who is racing for Busch’s No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports team.
“That guy is probably one of the best to have ever done this,” No. 4 crew chief Eric Phillips said on FS1 of Busch. “And to beat him three times this year — I’ve sat on that pit box — it’s a big deal to all of us.”
Busch seemed disappointed with the second place finish for his No. 51 team, saying, “That’s our year. That’s what it is,” on FS1 after the race.
“I guess I’ll be back in ‘22 sometime,” he said. “I don’t know when, but congrats to John Hunter. That’s good for the company. 1-2 again. Trucks are definitely rolling really good right now. Tundras are fast, so (I’ll) get some more Rowdy Energy and get ready for later.”
Busch will start fifth for today’s Cup race at Pocono. Sheldon Creed finished in third place in the Trucks race.
Custer starting at the rear for Cup race
1:15 p.m.: NASCAR announces that Cole Custer will drop to the rear for the start of today’s Cup Series race due to his No. 41 car twice failing pre-race inspection. He was previously slated to start 26th.
NASCAR AT POCONO CUP STARTING LINEUP
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|2
|William Byron
|24
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|4
|Joey Logano
|22
|5
|Kyle Busch
|18
|6
|Ross Chastain
|42
|7
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|8
|Kurt Busch
|1
|9
|Christopher Bell
|20
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|11
|Aric Almirola
|10
|12
|Austin Dillon
|3
|13
|Alex Bowman
|48
|14
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|15
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|17
|Michael McDowell
|34
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|19
|Ryan Newman
|6
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|24
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|25
|Chris Buescher
|17
|26
|Cole Custer
|41
|27
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|28
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|29
|Chase Elliott
|9
|30
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|31
|Ryan Preece
|37
|32
|BJ McLeod
|78
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|34
|Justin Haley
|77
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|36
|James Davison
|15
|37
|Quin Houff
|0
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
