NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR race results: Alex Bowman snags the win at Pocono
A flat tire on the final lap of Saturday’s race at Pocono ended Kyle Larson’s winning streak. He was in the lead and ready to make it four consecutive points race wins this year. Alex Bowman, in second, was already apologizing to his team on the radio after relinquishing the lead to Larson with three laps to go.
But a lucky turn of events put Bowman in Victory Lane for the third time in 2021.
Larson’s left front tire blew on the last lap, sending him into the outside wall. He finished in ninth. Kyle Busch finished in second place. William Byron finished in third.
“Hate to win one that way, but hell yeah!” Bowman said on NBCSN. “I’ll take it.”
Larson appeared somewhat stunned in his post-race interview, possibly to the same degree as Bowman, and called the result “a little bit laughable.”
“Just cause I can’t believe it,” Larson said. “Hate that we didn’t get another win. Would’ve been cool to win five in a row, but just wasn’t meant to be I guess today.”
Larson has won four points races this season, in addition to the non-points All-Star Race, and was chasing a win that would have put him ahead of Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin. Larson is instead still second in points behind Hamlin, with Hamlin’s lead narrowed to eight points. He finished the race in fourth and is chasing a first win this year.
NASCAR at Pocono I Race Results
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time behind leader (seconds)
|1
|Alex Bowman
|48
|--
|2
|Kyle Busch
|18
|0.683
|3
|William Byron
|24
|1.37
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|1.513
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|4.503
|6
|Kurt Busch
|1
|5.444
|7
|Joey Logano
|22
|5.789
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|6.456
|9
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6.839
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|7.432
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|12.375
|12
|Chase Elliott
|9
|12.598
|13
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|13.876
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|14.571
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|14.933
|16
|Aric Almirola
|10
|15.122
|17
|Christopher Bell
|20
|15.692
|18
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|16.402
|19
|Michael McDowell
|34
|17.434
|20
|Chris Buescher
|17
|18.129
|21
|Austin Dillon
|3
|18.539
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|19.333
|23
|Ryan Preece
|37
|20.942
|24
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|23.62
|25
|Cody Ware
|51
|27.918
|26
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|31.095
|27
|Justin Haley
|77
|35.438
|28
|James Davison
|15
|37.765
|29
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|43.571
|30
|BJ McLeod
|78
|49.651
|31
|Quin Houff
|0
|51.254
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|-1 lap
|33
|Ross Chastain
|42
|-1
|34
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|-2
|35
|Timmy Hill
|66
|-4
|36
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|-5
|37
|Ryan Newman
|6
|-34
|38
|Cole Custer
|41
|-117
Comments