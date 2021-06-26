NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR race results: Alex Bowman snags the win at Pocono

The crowd in the packed grandstand stand and cheer as the cars streak past on a restart during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The crowd in the packed grandstand stand and cheer as the cars streak past on a restart during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum AP

A flat tire on the final lap of Saturday’s race at Pocono ended Kyle Larson’s winning streak. He was in the lead and ready to make it four consecutive points race wins this year. Alex Bowman, in second, was already apologizing to his team on the radio after relinquishing the lead to Larson with three laps to go.

But a lucky turn of events put Bowman in Victory Lane for the third time in 2021.

Larson’s left front tire blew on the last lap, sending him into the outside wall. He finished in ninth. Kyle Busch finished in second place. William Byron finished in third.

“Hate to win one that way, but hell yeah!” Bowman said on NBCSN. “I’ll take it.”

Larson appeared somewhat stunned in his post-race interview, possibly to the same degree as Bowman, and called the result “a little bit laughable.”

“Just cause I can’t believe it,” Larson said. “Hate that we didn’t get another win. Would’ve been cool to win five in a row, but just wasn’t meant to be I guess today.”

Larson has won four points races this season, in addition to the non-points All-Star Race, and was chasing a win that would have put him ahead of Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin. Larson is instead still second in points behind Hamlin, with Hamlin’s lead narrowed to eight points. He finished the race in fourth and is chasing a first win this year.

NASCAR at Pocono I Race Results

OrderDriverCar No.Time behind leader (seconds)
1Alex Bowman48--
2Kyle Busch180.683
3William Byron241.37
4Denny Hamlin111.513
5Ryan Blaney124.503
6Kurt Busch15.444
7Joey Logano225.789
8Kevin Harvick46.456
9Kyle Larson56.839
10Brad Keselowski27.432
11Tyler Reddick812.375
12Chase Elliott912.598
13Daniel Suárez9913.876
14Bubba Wallace2314.571
15Ricky Stenhouse Jr.4714.933
16Aric Almirola1015.122
17Christopher Bell2015.692
18Martin Truex Jr.1916.402
19Michael McDowell3417.434
20Chris Buescher1718.129
21Austin Dillon318.539
22Erik Jones4319.333
23Ryan Preece3720.942
24Chase Briscoe1423.62
25Cody Ware5127.918
26Anthony Alfredo3831.095
27Justin Haley7735.438
28James Davison1537.765
29Garrett Smithley5343.571
30BJ McLeod7849.651
31Quin Houff051.254
32Matt DiBenedetto21-1 lap
33Ross Chastain42-1
34Josh Bilicki52-2
35Timmy Hill66-4
36Corey LaJoie7-5
37Ryan Newman6-34
38Cole Custer41-117
  Comments  

Sports

Ron Capps leads NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Norwalk

June 26, 2021 6:42 PM

Sports

Powell wins W Series season opener in Austria, Chadwick 7th

June 26, 2021 6:44 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service