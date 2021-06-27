NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Pocono live updates: Cup Series back for Day 2, Buescher on the pole

Alex Bowman (48) motors down the front straight near the end of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. Bowman passed Kyle Larson on the last lap to win. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Alex Bowman (48) motors down the front straight near the end of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. Bowman passed Kyle Larson on the last lap to win. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum AP

The second Cup race of NASCAR’s doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway is today. The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 race is at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 350 miles (140 Laps) with stages ending on laps 30, 85, 140. All times are Eastern.

We’ll have the latest updates here. Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

3 p.m.: NASCAR confirms that full-time Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier will fill in piloting the No. 77 today for Spire Motorsports. Justin Haley was slated drive in today’s Cup race, but Haley was involved in an accident on Lap 24 of 90 during today’s Xfinity race. Haley was released from the care center following the accident, but Spire will pivot to Allgaier driving out of an “abundance of caution,” according to reports. The No. 77 was slated to start 27th, and with the driver change, Allgaier will drop to the rear.

“I fit in the car, which is a plus,” Allgaier said on NBCSN.

2:35 p.m.: Austin Cindric wins NASCAR’s Xfinity race at Pocono for his fourth victory this year. He held off Ty Gibbs, who finished second and made a late run at the checkered flag. Gibbs finished 0.3 seconds behind Cindric, with Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and A.J. Allmendinger finishing in the top-five. The Cup race is up next.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR approved seven drivers to use a backup car for today’s Cup race: Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece, Anthony Alfredo, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Newman and Cole Custer. They will drop to the rear at the start of today’s race.2:30 p.m.: Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell are starting in the front row for today’s race at Pocono due to the invert of the top-20 finishing teams from yesterday’s race at the same track. Buescher finished 20th (McDowell was 19th). Day 1 Pocono race winner Alex Bowman will start 20th today after securing his third win this season. It was the sixth points race win in a row for a Hendrick Motorsports driver. Bowman is looking to make it a weekend sweep, with the track promising that one fan will win $10,000 and five local charities will split $90,000 if he’s able to do so, per NBC Sports.

NASCAR at Pocono Day 2 starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Chris Buescher17
2Michael McDowell34
3Martin Truex Jr.19
4Christopher Bell20
5Aric Almirola10
6Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
7Bubba Wallace23
8Daniel Suárez99
9Chase Elliott9
10Tyler Reddick8
11Brad Keselowski2
12Kyle Larson5
13Kevin Harvick4
14Joey Logano22
15Kurt Busch1
16Ryan Blaney12
17Denny Hamlin11
18William Byron24
19Kyle Busch18
20Alex Bowman48
21Austin Dillon3
22Erik Jones43
23Ryan Preece37
24Chase Briscoe14
25Cody Ware51
26Anthony Alfredo38
27Justin Allgaier*77
28James Davison15
29Garrett Smithley53
30BJ McLeod78
31Quin Houff0
32Matt DiBenedetto21
33Ross Chastain42
34Josh Bilicki52
35Timmy Hill66
36Corey LaJoie7
37Ryan Newman6
38Cole Custer41

*replacing Justin Haley

