NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR race results: Chase Elliott wins at Road America

Chase Elliott waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. Elliott dominated Sunday’s race at Road America in Wisconsin to earn his second win of the season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Chase Elliott waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. Elliott dominated Sunday’s race at Road America in Wisconsin to earn his second win of the season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP

Chase Elliott’s car wasn’t quite where it needed to be ahead of NASCAR’s Cup race at Road America. Elliott said that the No. 9 team was “still searching” following Sunday’s qualifying session in which time ran out before Elliott could run his fastest lap.

He started the race in the bottom 10, but was up to 10th place by the end of the first stage — a promising sign for the defending road course winner. In the final 20 laps, Elliott was in the lead and didn’t need any more adjustments, just tires and fuel. He pitted when a late-race caution came out, and even though he didn’t line up in the front row for the restart, his Chevy quickly got to first place passing Aric Almirola and Kyle Busch.

Elliott remained in the lead for those final 17 laps despite contact between Hendrick Motorsports teammates behind him with five laps to go. The contact between Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson sent Larson’s car spinning, didn’t bring out a caution, and Elliott was able to smoothly race to his second victory this season. He finished almost six seconds ahead of second place finisher Christopher Bell. Kyle Busch finished third.

“We’ve had a rough few weeks, so it feels really good,” Elliott said on NBC after a smoke-raising burnout he completed for fans on the frontstretch.

The defending Cup champion and NASCAR’s most popular driver then thrilled fans with another burnout near Turn 5 of the 14-turn road course near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR at Road America Race results

Pos.CarDriverTime behindLapsBest TimeBest Speed
19Chase Elliott--62134.967107.973
220Christopher Bell5.70562136.316106.905
318Kyle Busch9.83162135.728107.368
41Kurt Busch15.53962136.496106.764
511Denny Hamlin16.82662136.218106.981
614Chase Briscoe19.93762136.24106.964
742Ross Chastain20.11662135.069107.892
88Tyler Reddick22.37362134.421108.412
919Martin Truex Jr.23.18462136.194107
1021Matt DiBenedetto25.2762135.272107.73
113Austin Dillon28.71962137.464106.012
1247Ricky Stenhouse Jr.33.24162137.522105.967
132Brad Keselowski35.33962137.412106.052
1410Aric Almirola35.93162137.892105.683
1522Joey Logano36.26862136.856106.483
165Kyle Larson38.0362134.251108.549
1741Cole Custer40.13562136.824106.508
1817Chris Buescher44.08262136.767106.552
1943Erik Jones47.45762136.746106.568
2012Ryan Blaney51.83362136.901106.448
217Corey LaJoie56.10262138.015105.589
2248Alex Bowman59.74462136.657106.638
2352Josh Bilicki64.31962138.896104.919
2423Bubba Wallace64.43462137.291106.145
2577Justin Haley(i)64.82362138.073105.544
2696* Ty Dillon(i)69.81662138.785105.003
274Kevin Harvick75.27662137.608105.901
2815James Davison83.95962139.744104.282
2916* AJ Allmendinger(i)87.43862134.154108.627
3034Michael McDowell94.39862137.277106.156
3151Cody Ware(i)96.03162139.489104.473
326Ryan Newman96.84362138.386105.305
3324William Byron97.36662134.089108.68
340Quin Houff123.15362140.372103.816
3578Kyle Tilley-260140.943103.395
3699Daniel Suarez-953135.517107.535
3738Anthony Alfredo #-2042138.25105.409
3833* Austin Cindric(i)-2735135.396107.631
3953Ryan Eversley-3527139.779104.256
4037* Ryan Preece-566141.304103.131
  Comments  

Business

Kyle Busch makes it 4 for 4 in Xfinity Series with 101st win

July 04, 2021 5:43 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service