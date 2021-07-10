NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Atlanta live updates: Xfinity race today

Justin Allgaier, left, and Kyle Busch (54) race down the front stretch late in a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)
Hampton, Georgia

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is today. The Credit Karma Money 250 race is at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 251 miles (163 laps) with stages ending on Laps 40, 80 and 163. All times are Eastern.

3:25 p.m.: Austin Dillon is planning to substitute as the driver of the No. 1 car for Michael Annett, who suffered an apparent leg injury and missed last night’s Truck Series at Knoxville. Annett was slated to start sixth, but the driver change will send Dillon to the back. The change comes less than an hour to the green flag.

3:07 p.m.: Drivers introductions are underway. A major storyline for today’s race is that this is Kyle Busch’s last scheduled Xfinity race. This is Busch’s fifth race this season and he’s seeking his fifth win this year (102nd career Xfinity race). Busch is announced at the track and is met with a loud mix of boos and cheers from the crowd.

1:40 p.m.: NASCAR announces that pre-race inspection is complete ahead of the Xfinity Series race. Four cars twice failed pre-race technical inspection and will lose pit selection at the next event. The four penalized drivers are Ronnie Bassett Jr., Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger.

NASCAR race at Atlanta how to watch

▪ Race: Credit Karma Money 250

▪ When: Saturday, July 10

▪ Time: 3:30 p.m.

▪ TV: NBCSN

▪ Radio: PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

▪ Distance: 163 laps (251.02 miles) with stage breaks on laps 40, 80 and 163

NASCAR at Atlanta Xfinity starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Kyle Busch54
2Daniel Hemric18
3AJ Allmendinger16
4Austin Cindric22
5Harrison Burton20
6Michael Annett1
7Justin Haley11
8Justin Allgaier7
9Noah Gragson9
10Riley Herbst98
11Jeb Burton10
12Brandon Brown68
13Brandon Jones19
14Tommy Joe Martins44
15Myatt Snider2
16Ryan Sieg39
17Alex Labbe36
18Josh Williams92
19Jeremy Clements51
20Brett Moffitt02
21Landon Cassill4
22Sam Mayer8
23Mason Massey99
24Matt Mills5
25Santino Ferrucci26
26Carson Ware17
27Jade Buford48
28Josh Berry31
29Ronnie Bassett Jr.90
30Ty Dillon23
31Jesse Little78
32Ryan Vargas6
33Joe Graf Jr.7
34CJ McLaughlin66
35David Starr61
36Colby Howard15
37Jeffrey Earnhardt0
38Kyle Weatherman47
39Bayley Currey74
40Gray Gaulding52
