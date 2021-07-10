NASCAR at Atlanta live updates: Xfinity race today

Justin Allgaier, left, and Kyle Busch (54) race down the front stretch late in a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Larry Papke) AP

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is today. The Credit Karma Money 250 race is at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 251 miles (163 laps) with stages ending on Laps 40, 80 and 163. All times are Eastern.

3:25 p.m.: Austin Dillon is planning to substitute as the driver of the No. 1 car for Michael Annett, who suffered an apparent leg injury and missed last night’s Truck Series at Knoxville. Annett was slated to start sixth, but the driver change will send Dillon to the back. The change comes less than an hour to the green flag.

3:07 p.m.: Drivers introductions are underway. A major storyline for today’s race is that this is Kyle Busch’s last scheduled Xfinity race. This is Busch’s fifth race this season and he’s seeking his fifth win this year (102nd career Xfinity race). Busch is announced at the track and is met with a loud mix of boos and cheers from the crowd.

1:40 p.m.: NASCAR announces that pre-race inspection is complete ahead of the Xfinity Series race. Four cars twice failed pre-race technical inspection and will lose pit selection at the next event. The four penalized drivers are Ronnie Bassett Jr., Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger.

NASCAR race at Atlanta how to watch

▪ Race: Credit Karma Money 250

▪ When: Saturday, July 10

▪ Time: 3:30 p.m.

▪ TV: NBCSN

▪ Radio: PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

▪ Distance: 163 laps (251.02 miles) with stage breaks on laps 40, 80 and 163

NASCAR at Atlanta Xfinity starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Busch 54 2 Daniel Hemric 18 3 AJ Allmendinger 16 4 Austin Cindric 22 5 Harrison Burton 20 6 Michael Annett 1 7 Justin Haley 11 8 Justin Allgaier 7 9 Noah Gragson 9 10 Riley Herbst 98 11 Jeb Burton 10 12 Brandon Brown 68 13 Brandon Jones 19 14 Tommy Joe Martins 44 15 Myatt Snider 2 16 Ryan Sieg 39 17 Alex Labbe 36 18 Josh Williams 92 19 Jeremy Clements 51 20 Brett Moffitt 02 21 Landon Cassill 4 22 Sam Mayer 8 23 Mason Massey 99 24 Matt Mills 5 25 Santino Ferrucci 26 26 Carson Ware 17 27 Jade Buford 48 28 Josh Berry 31 29 Ronnie Bassett Jr. 90 30 Ty Dillon 23 31 Jesse Little 78 32 Ryan Vargas 6 33 Joe Graf Jr. 7 34 CJ McLaughlin 66 35 David Starr 61 36 Colby Howard 15 37 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 38 Kyle Weatherman 47 39 Bayley Currey 74 40 Gray Gaulding 52