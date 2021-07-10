NASCAR race results: Kyle Busch wins at Atlanta in perhaps his final Xfinity race

Kyle Busch, left, leads AJ Allmendinger right, as they come out of the first caution, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis) AP

Kyle Busch won his fifth Xfinity Series race in the five he’s entered this season. He scored his 102nd victory in the series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

But Busch said it didn’t feel like a mic-drop moment.

That’s because in the final 10 laps, Busch was lined up to push his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric in the lead for a late-race restart. Instead of a straight shot, Hemric wiggled from the contact and sailed up the track. The back right rear of his car hit the outside wall and Hemric’s chances at his first win this season were shot. Busch took the checkered flag.

Jeb Burton finished second and Noah Gragson finished third.

“I was trying to push him forward,” Busch told PRN after the race. “And he got squirrely and sideways and wrecked. I hate that for Daniel and his guys. They work so hard. It didn’t work out for him, but it worked out for us today and we’ll try to win again tomorrow.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

1 Kyle Busch 54 -- 2 Jeb Burton 10 0.55 3 Noah Gragson 9 0.745 4 Justin Haley 11 1.403 5 Ty Dillon 23 1.411 6 Brett Moffitt 2 1.522 7 Justin Allgaier 7 1.961 8 Jeremy Clements 51 2.002 9 Sam Mayer 8 2.499 10 Austin Cindric 22 2.683 11 Austin Dillon 1 3.109 12 Ryan Sieg 39 3.269 13 AJ Allmendinger 16 3.672 14 Ryan Vargas 6 4.173 15 Alex Labbe 36 4.578 16 Tommy Joe Martins 44 4.786 17 Jade Buford 48 5.26 18 Josh Williams 92 5.471 19 Riley Herbst 98 5.611 20 Colby Howard 15 5.791 21 Myatt Snider 2 5.925 22 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 6.1 23 Josh Berry 31 6.133 24 Harrison Burton 20 6.352 25 Joe Graf Jr. 7 6.541 26 Matt Mills 5 6.71 27 Ronnie Bassett Jr. 90 6.941 28 Jesse Little 78 7.506 29 Mason Massey 99 9.351 30 Daniel Hemric 18 21.973 31 Brandon Brown 68 27.231 32 Kyle Weatherman 47 -2 33 Santino Ferrucci 26 -2 34 Bayley Currey 74 -2 35 Gray Gaulding 52 -4 36 Carson Ware 17 -25 37 CJ McLaughlin 66 -25 38 Landon Cassill 4 -36 39 Brandon Jones 19 -46 40 David Starr 61 -114