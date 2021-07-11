NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Atlanta race results: Kurt Busch wins Cup race
Kurt Busch emerged from his car Sunday with a massive grin on his face and a line ready for the cameras.
“Hell yeah, we beat Kyle!” the elder Busch said on NBCSN after climbing from his No. 1 Chevrolet.
Busch secured his first win of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway by leading 144 laps of the 260-lap event and holding off his younger brother Kyle through the final stage.
The victory lifts the elder Busch into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He was sitting on the bubble of the 16-driver cutoff prior to Sunday and 327 points back from series leader Denny Hamlin.
The Busch brothers battled through each stage, with Kyle winning the first stage and Kurt behind him. Kurt then emerged ahead of Kyle to open the second stage, and was able to hold the lead through a long green flag run and eventually regain the top spot after green flag pit stops. It was the elder Busch who won the next stage followed by his younger brother.
In the final stage, the two continued to exchange the lead. Kyle was chasing Kurt, but a savvy call to pit a lap before the leader allowed Rowdy to sail to take first place as his brother came off pit road. Kurt continued to put pressure on Kyle and as he worked through lapped traffic.
He lost speed as he approached Kurt’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Ross Chastain, who continued to ride in the low lane, and Kurt surged to first with just under 25 laps to go. Kyle reduced the lead to half a second in the final 20 laps, but couldn’t quite get by him. He finished second. Martin Truex Jr. finished third.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Race results
|Pos.
|Car
|Driver
|Time behind
|Laps
|Best time
|Best speed
|1
|1
|Kurt Busch
|--
|260
|31.333
|176.938
|2
|18
|Kyle Busch
|1.237
|260
|31.335
|176.927
|3
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|2.347
|260
|31.455
|176.252
|4
|48
|Alex Bowman
|9.041
|260
|31.319
|177.017
|5
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|13.971
|260
|31.559
|175.671
|6
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|14.981
|260
|31.241
|177.459
|7
|9
|Chase Elliott
|17.084
|260
|31.312
|177.057
|8
|20
|Christopher Bell
|20.027
|260
|31.393
|176.6
|9
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|23.03
|260
|31.352
|176.831
|10
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|24.33
|260
|31.655
|175.138
|11
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|24.707
|260
|31.821
|174.225
|12
|3
|Austin Dillon
|25.035
|260
|31.546
|175.743
|13
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|27.87
|260
|31.307
|177.085
|14
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|30.716
|260
|31.841
|174.115
|15
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|31.489
|260
|31.766
|174.526
|16
|17
|Chris Buescher
|31.941
|260
|31.669
|175.061
|17
|41
|Cole Custer
|33.009
|260
|32.172
|172.324
|18
|5
|Kyle Larson
|33.288
|260
|31.35
|176.842
|19
|22
|Joey Logano
|-1
|259
|31.494
|176.034
|20
|24
|William Byron
|-1
|259
|31.56
|175.665
|21
|42
|Ross Chastain
|-1
|259
|31.631
|175.271
|22
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|-2
|258
|32.065
|172.899
|23
|10
|Aric Almirola
|-2
|258
|31.593
|175.482
|24
|43
|Erik Jones
|-2
|258
|32.061
|172.92
|25
|37
|Ryan Preece
|-2
|258
|32.106
|172.678
|26
|38
|Anthony Alfredo
|-3
|257
|31.976
|173.38
|27
|34
|Michael McDowell
|-4
|256
|32.2
|172.174
|28
|6
|Ryan Newman
|-4
|256
|32.19
|172.227
|29
|77
|Justin Haley
|-5
|255
|32.36
|171.323
|30
|78
|BJ McLeod
|-6
|254
|32.35
|171.376
|31
|53
|Garrett Smithley
|-7
|253
|32.864
|168.695
|32
|15
|Bayley Currey
|-7
|253
|32.651
|169.796
|33
|51
|Cody Ware
|-7
|253
|32.36
|171.323
|34
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|-12
|248
|32.667
|169.713
|35
|0
|Quin Houff
|-12
|248
|32.627
|169.921
|36
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|-17
|243
|32.21
|172.12
|37
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|-82
|178
|31.913
|173.722
