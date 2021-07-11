NASCAR at Atlanta race results: Kurt Busch wins Cup race

Kurt Busch, driver of the (1) GEARWRENCH Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS) TNS

Kurt Busch emerged from his car Sunday with a massive grin on his face and a line ready for the cameras.

“Hell yeah, we beat Kyle!” the elder Busch said on NBCSN after climbing from his No. 1 Chevrolet.

Busch secured his first win of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway by leading 144 laps of the 260-lap event and holding off his younger brother Kyle through the final stage.

The victory lifts the elder Busch into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He was sitting on the bubble of the 16-driver cutoff prior to Sunday and 327 points back from series leader Denny Hamlin.

The Busch brothers battled through each stage, with Kyle winning the first stage and Kurt behind him. Kurt then emerged ahead of Kyle to open the second stage, and was able to hold the lead through a long green flag run and eventually regain the top spot after green flag pit stops. It was the elder Busch who won the next stage followed by his younger brother.

In the final stage, the two continued to exchange the lead. Kyle was chasing Kurt, but a savvy call to pit a lap before the leader allowed Rowdy to sail to take first place as his brother came off pit road. Kurt continued to put pressure on Kyle and as he worked through lapped traffic.

He lost speed as he approached Kurt’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Ross Chastain, who continued to ride in the low lane, and Kurt surged to first with just under 25 laps to go. Kyle reduced the lead to half a second in the final 20 laps, but couldn’t quite get by him. He finished second. Martin Truex Jr. finished third.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Race results

Pos. Car Driver Time behind Laps Best time Best speed 1 1 Kurt Busch -- 260 31.333 176.938 2 18 Kyle Busch 1.237 260 31.335 176.927 3 19 Martin Truex Jr. 2.347 260 31.455 176.252 4 48 Alex Bowman 9.041 260 31.319 177.017 5 12 Ryan Blaney 13.971 260 31.559 175.671 6 8 Tyler Reddick 14.981 260 31.241 177.459 7 9 Chase Elliott 17.084 260 31.312 177.057 8 20 Christopher Bell 20.027 260 31.393 176.6 9 21 Matt DiBenedetto 23.03 260 31.352 176.831 10 2 Brad Keselowski 24.33 260 31.655 175.138 11 4 Kevin Harvick 24.707 260 31.821 174.225 12 3 Austin Dillon 25.035 260 31.546 175.743 13 11 Denny Hamlin 27.87 260 31.307 177.085 14 23 Bubba Wallace 30.716 260 31.841 174.115 15 14 Chase Briscoe 31.489 260 31.766 174.526 16 17 Chris Buescher 31.941 260 31.669 175.061 17 41 Cole Custer 33.009 260 32.172 172.324 18 5 Kyle Larson 33.288 260 31.35 176.842 19 22 Joey Logano -1 259 31.494 176.034 20 24 William Byron -1 259 31.56 175.665 21 42 Ross Chastain -1 259 31.631 175.271 22 7 Corey LaJoie -2 258 32.065 172.899 23 10 Aric Almirola -2 258 31.593 175.482 24 43 Erik Jones -2 258 32.061 172.92 25 37 Ryan Preece -2 258 32.106 172.678 26 38 Anthony Alfredo -3 257 31.976 173.38 27 34 Michael McDowell -4 256 32.2 172.174 28 6 Ryan Newman -4 256 32.19 172.227 29 77 Justin Haley -5 255 32.36 171.323 30 78 BJ McLeod -6 254 32.35 171.376 31 53 Garrett Smithley -7 253 32.864 168.695 32 15 Bayley Currey -7 253 32.651 169.796 33 51 Cody Ware -7 253 32.36 171.323 34 52 Josh Bilicki -12 248 32.667 169.713 35 0 Quin Houff -12 248 32.627 169.921 36 99 Daniel Suarez -17 243 32.21 172.12 37 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -82 178 31.913 173.722