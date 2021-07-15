Penske and Wood Brothers replacing Keselowski and DiBenedetto next NASCAR season

Team Penske and Wood Brothers Racing announced simultaneous changes to their 2022 driver lineups Thursday as pieces continue to fall into place for NASCAR’s next season. Full-time Xfinity drivers Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton will move up to the Cup Series, with Cindric to drive the No. 2 Ford in place of Brad Keselowski and Harrison Burton to drive the No. 21 Ford in place of Matt DiBenedetto.

Cindric, the 2020 Xfinity Series champion, was previously slated take over for No. 21 Ford driver DiBenedetto next year. Team Penske and Wood Brothers Racing have a technical alliance that means Penske supplies cars and is involved with crafting driver lineups.

Keselowski has reportedly accepted an offer to move to Roush Fenway Racing as a part team owner and driver. Motorsport.com reported in May that Keselowski was considering an offer, and although Keselowski has not confirmed his transition, Thursday’s changes at Penske indicated this will be the likely outcome. Keselowski signed a one-year contract extension last season to carry him through this year with the team.

DiBenedetto said Wednesday that there had been “no talks” regarding his contract.