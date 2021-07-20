Brad Keselowski makes career moves as part NASCAR team owner and driver at Roush

Brad Keselowski will join Roush Fenway Racing as an owner and driver next season. AP

Longtime Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski will transition to Roush Fenway Racing next NASCAR Cup season as a driver and minority team owner. Keselowski confirmed his move Tuesday during an announcement at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

Keselowski will drive the No. 6 car for Roush, a position previously held by Ryan Newman. Keselowski has spent the last 10 seasons driving the No. 2 car for Roger Penske in NASCAR’s top series and the last 11 seasons competing full-time for the Penske-owned team. While this is not the first time Keselowski has ventured into team ownership, it marks a significant career transition for the 37-year-old driver.

Keselowski formerly owned Truck Series team Brad Keselowski Racing, which helped propel the careers of current full-time Cup drivers Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric, among others competing in NASCAR’s three national series. The operation closed at the end of 2018 and Keselowski at the time reiterated his interest in eventually becoming an owner at the top level.

The shift is logically timed with NASCAR’s debut of its industry-transforming Next Gen car in 2022, but Penske said last week that he intended for Keselowski to remain at the team for another two to three years. Penske said he offered a two-year deal in 2020, but Keselowski extended his contract by just a year through this season in order to pivot to ownership elsewhere without that option available at Penske. The team announced last week that Cindric will drive the No. 2 car next season.

Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, has 35 wins in NASCAR’s top series and all but one he achieved driving for Team Penske. He is ranked ninth in points and locked into the postseason with one win this year at Talladega. He earned his seventh top-five of the season placing third at New Hampshire last Sunday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.