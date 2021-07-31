NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace pops the question to his girlfriend: ‘Will you marry me?’

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace got on a knee in front of an Oregon waterfall on Friday and popped the question to his girlfriend of five years Amanda Carter.

“oooooo yeah ... I have no idea why the hell I waited so long!!” Wallace posted to his 450,000 Instagram followers with a picture of the proposal. “Here’s to forever babe, love you @amandacarter17!!”

His proposal shocked Carter.

“I said YES!!” Carter posted to her 13,000 Instagram followers. “This man pulled off the greatest surprise and we are so excited to get MARRIED!!!!”

The post drew nearly 92,000 likes within hours, including from retired driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., and his wife, Amy Earnhardt.

Dale Jr. reacted to Wallace’s post with three hands applauding emojis.

“FINALLY!” Amy Earnhardt posted with three heart emojis. “So happy for y’all! @amandacarter17.”’

In a separate post, Carter, 26, displayed her engagement ring, saying “He did good.” Wallace is 27.

Under another post by Carter of the couple at the waterfall, Amy Earnhardt was already thinking ahead.

“Whoop whoop,” Amy Earnhardt posted. “Babies.”

Why I waited so long..we will never know. The wait is over!! Here’s to forever! Forever ever! pic.twitter.com/6dU1skeGA5 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 30, 2021