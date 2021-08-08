NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Watkins Glen race results: Kyle Larson holds off Chase Elliott in the Cup race

Kyle Larson drives through the Bus Stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Kyle Larson went just five races between wins. He drove back to Victory Lane on Sunday at Watkins Glen International, holding the lead over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

The win ties Larson with NASCAR’s Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin for the first time this season and gives Larson the tie breaking advantage as a five-time race winner in 2021.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been here, so hopefully we put on a good show for you,” Larson told the sellout crowd at The Glen in New York.

Elliott finished 2.4 seconds behind the leader after overcoming pre-race penalties and a flat-spotted tire mid-race that forced an unscheduled green flag pit stop. Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels credited Elliott’s team for the recovery post-race, but Larson’s No. 5 team was a staple of the top three throughout the event at the 2.45-mile road course.

Larson earned the most stage points through the first two stages, with a second place finish in Stage 1 followed by a fourth place finish in Stage 2. Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. won the first two stages, respectively, and Truex held the lead through a majority of the final stage. A faster pit stop eventually gave Larson the advantage as the drivers made their pit stops. Larson was up to the lead by Lap 65 when the other leaders cycled through stops with Truex in his mirror, and Elliott gaining pace further back.

Logano, who struggled to communicate with his team due to radio issues for the entirety of the event, was hit by teammate Brad Keselowski early in the final stage to knock both from the top 20 after the Penske drivers started in the front row. While Logano stuggled with his radio, Keselowski struggled with his braking, and neither was able to recover after the contact to get back to the top-10.

Instead, it was Elliott who overcame position deficiencies. He started at the rear of the field due to multiple inspection failures and a significant pre-race penalty for a rear-window air deflector issue. Elliott’s No. 9 crew chief Alan Gustafson was also penalized with a suspension for the race as part of the penalty, so the driver was working with a substitute crew chief. The No. 9 team still found speed and Elliott was up to second place and chasing Larson down in the final 10 laps.

It just wasn’t quite enough for the win. Elliott said there were “too many mistakes” for that.

“Made it too late in the race,” Elliott said on NBSCN. “Super proud of our team. It was just an uphill battle all day.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR at Cup race at Watkins Glen results

Pos.CarDriverTime behindBest timeBest speed
15Kyle Larson109.58673.018120.792
29Chase Elliott2.4372.633121.432
319Martin Truex Jr.6.33973.248120.413
418Kyle Busch10.47173.83119.464
511Denny Hamlin10.94273.235120.434
624William Byron13.40173.794119.522
720Christopher Bell23.2273.02120.789
84Kevin Harvick32.65673.738119.613
914Chase Briscoe #33.53673.969119.239
108Tyler Reddick33.98473.666119.73
1121Matt DiBenedetto35.0874.113119.007
1242Ross Chastain35.35574.049119.11
131Kurt Busch36.85374.372118.593
1412Ryan Blaney43.43773.576119.876
153Austin Dillon47.59874.202118.865
1610Aric Almirola49.01274.252118.785
1717Chris Buescher49.38474.599118.232
1841Cole Custer50.27574.166118.922
1947Ricky Stenhouse Jr.54.60974.372118.593
2048Alex Bowman58.87174.128118.983
2134Michael McDowell61.06274.629118.185
2222Joey Logano63.71473.559119.904
2323Bubba Wallace63.7274.742118.006
247Corey LaJoie77.92874.625118.191
256Ryan Newman73.20774.438118.488
2638Anthony Alfredo #-174.977117.636
2743Erik Jones-174.229118.821
2837* Ryan Preece-174.404118.542
2977Justin Haley(i)-175.604116.66
3078Kyle Tilley-176.475115.332
3199Daniel Suarez-274.83117.867
320Quin Houff-276.398115.448
3352Josh Bilicki-275.648116.593
3415RC Enerson-275.506116.812
352Brad Keselowski-373.63119.788
3653Garrett Smithley(i)-375.989116.069
3751James Davison-4975.164117.343
