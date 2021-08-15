NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Indy road course live updates: William Byron on the pole for Cup race

William Byron (24) during qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
William Byron (24) during qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Doug McSchooler AP

The NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is today. The race is at 1 p.m. on NBC.

The race is 200 miles (82 laps) with stages ending on laps 15, 35 and 82. All times are Eastern.

Stage 1

Pre-race

1:19 p.m., Lap 1: Green flag! (After an unplanned extra pace lap.) William Byron gets an early jump as the field goes four-wide through Turn 7.

Pre-race ceremonies

1:03 p.m.: Engines are fired at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the command coming from Verizon VP of Enterprise Sales Michael Ruhnke. Verizon is the title sponsor for today’s race.

12:55 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies are underway with Bruce Smith of College Park Church delivering the pre-race invocation and NBC’s “The Voice” winner Danielle Bradbery performing the national anthem. Indiana Pacer Justin Holiday is driving the pace car.

Larson’s whirlwind weekend

Kyle Larson won Saturday’s Knoxville Nationals race in a sprint car in Iowa, then jetted over to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another green flag 12 hours later. He told reporters Sunday morning that he got about four hours of sleep before Cup qualifying, in which he finished fourth, and that he planned to take a nap before the start of the race.

“It’s all honestly a blur so far,” Larson said of achieving his dream of winning the famed sprint car event. “I haven’t really got to think about it much. I only got to see my crew for a couple minutes and had to leave for the airport.”

Larson won last weekend’s race at Watkins Glen and his No. 5 team is a favorite again today, along with HMS teammate Chase Elliott. Another win for Larson today would be an impressive statement after a busy 24 hours for the driver.

William Byron wins the pole

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will start on the pole for today’s race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile paved asphalt road course. Byron posted the fastest qualifying lap (1 minute 27.765 seconds). Chase Briscoe will also start in the front row followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, A.J. Allmendinger, Ross Chastain, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick and Michael McDowell. Those 12 drivers advanced to the second qualifying round this morning.

“I felt like I put a decent lap down,” Byron said. “The car is fast and I feel like we’ve got good speed and good horsepower. It was a good session for us.”

“Overall, really happy with it,” he commented about his No. 24 Chevrolet.

This is Byron’s second pole start this season. He also won the Busch Pole at Road America.

Note: NASCAR completed pre-race technical inspection prior to qualifying with no issues.

NASCAR at Indy RC starting order

OrderDriverCar No.Qualifying Time (sec.)
1William Byron2487.765
2Chase Briscoe1488.191
3Chase Elliott988.229
4Kyle Larson588.305
5Daniel Suárez9988.431
6Martin Truex Jr.1988.502
7Joey Logano2288.511
8AJ Allmendinger1688.518
9Ross Chastain4288.562
10Cole Custer4188.562
11Tyler Reddick888.596
12Michael McDowell3489.302
13Austin Cindric3388.359
14Denny Hamlin1188.4
15Matt Dibenedetto2188.414
16Ryan Blaney1288.591
17Christopher Bell2088.727
18Aric Almirola1088.782
19Chris Buescher1788.811
20Kurt Busch188.812
21Kyle Busch1888.818
22Ricky Stenhouse Jr.4788.97
23Austin Dillon389.017
24Alex Bowman4889.026
25Kevin Harvick489.071
26Corey Lajoie789.074
27Bubba Wallace2389.278
28Erik Jones4389.318
29Justin Haley7789.41
30Ryan Preece3789.544
31Brad Keselowski289.577
32Ryan Newman689.639
33Anthony Alfredo3889.64
34James Davison1589.976
35Andy Lally7890.345
36Josh Bilicki5291.203
37Cody Ware5191.656
38Quin Houff091.837
39Garrett Smithley5391.865
40Timmy Hill6692.691
