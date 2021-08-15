NASCAR at Indy road course live updates: William Byron on the pole for Cup race

William Byron (24) during qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) AP

The NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is today. The race is at 1 p.m. on NBC.

The race is 200 miles (82 laps) with stages ending on laps 15, 35 and 82. All times are Eastern.

Stage 1

Pre-race

1:19 p.m., Lap 1: Green flag! (After an unplanned extra pace lap.) William Byron gets an early jump as the field goes four-wide through Turn 7.

Pre-race ceremonies

1:03 p.m.: Engines are fired at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the command coming from Verizon VP of Enterprise Sales Michael Ruhnke. Verizon is the title sponsor for today’s race.

12:55 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies are underway with Bruce Smith of College Park Church delivering the pre-race invocation and NBC’s “The Voice” winner Danielle Bradbery performing the national anthem. Indiana Pacer Justin Holiday is driving the pace car.

Larson’s whirlwind weekend

Kyle Larson won Saturday’s Knoxville Nationals race in a sprint car in Iowa, then jetted over to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another green flag 12 hours later. He told reporters Sunday morning that he got about four hours of sleep before Cup qualifying, in which he finished fourth, and that he planned to take a nap before the start of the race.

“It’s all honestly a blur so far,” Larson said of achieving his dream of winning the famed sprint car event. “I haven’t really got to think about it much. I only got to see my crew for a couple minutes and had to leave for the airport.”

Larson won last weekend’s race at Watkins Glen and his No. 5 team is a favorite again today, along with HMS teammate Chase Elliott. Another win for Larson today would be an impressive statement after a busy 24 hours for the driver.

William Byron wins the pole

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will start on the pole for today’s race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile paved asphalt road course. Byron posted the fastest qualifying lap (1 minute 27.765 seconds). Chase Briscoe will also start in the front row followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, A.J. Allmendinger, Ross Chastain, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick and Michael McDowell. Those 12 drivers advanced to the second qualifying round this morning.

“I felt like I put a decent lap down,” Byron said. “The car is fast and I feel like we’ve got good speed and good horsepower. It was a good session for us.”

“Overall, really happy with it,” he commented about his No. 24 Chevrolet.

This is Byron’s second pole start this season. He also won the Busch Pole at Road America.

Note: NASCAR completed pre-race technical inspection prior to qualifying with no issues.

NASCAR at Indy RC starting order

Order Driver Car No. Qualifying Time (sec.) 1 William Byron 24 87.765 2 Chase Briscoe 14 88.191 3 Chase Elliott 9 88.229 4 Kyle Larson 5 88.305 5 Daniel Suárez 99 88.431 6 Martin Truex Jr. 19 88.502 7 Joey Logano 22 88.511 8 AJ Allmendinger 16 88.518 9 Ross Chastain 42 88.562 10 Cole Custer 41 88.562 11 Tyler Reddick 8 88.596 12 Michael McDowell 34 89.302 13 Austin Cindric 33 88.359 14 Denny Hamlin 11 88.4 15 Matt Dibenedetto 21 88.414 16 Ryan Blaney 12 88.591 17 Christopher Bell 20 88.727 18 Aric Almirola 10 88.782 19 Chris Buescher 17 88.811 20 Kurt Busch 1 88.812 21 Kyle Busch 18 88.818 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 88.97 23 Austin Dillon 3 89.017 24 Alex Bowman 48 89.026 25 Kevin Harvick 4 89.071 26 Corey Lajoie 7 89.074 27 Bubba Wallace 23 89.278 28 Erik Jones 43 89.318 29 Justin Haley 77 89.41 30 Ryan Preece 37 89.544 31 Brad Keselowski 2 89.577 32 Ryan Newman 6 89.639 33 Anthony Alfredo 38 89.64 34 James Davison 15 89.976 35 Andy Lally 78 90.345 36 Josh Bilicki 52 91.203 37 Cody Ware 51 91.656 38 Quin Houff 0 91.837 39 Garrett Smithley 53 91.865 40 Timmy Hill 66 92.691