NASCAR Cup driver sidelined for weekend race due to COVID-19 protocols

Corey LaJoie drives through the Bus Stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Aug. 8. LaJoie will miss this weekend’s race due to COVID-19. AP

NASCAR Cup driver Corey LaJoie will miss this weekend’s race at Michigan due to COVID-19 protocols, Spire Motorsports announced Thursday.

LaJoie races for Spire in the No. 7 Chevrolet, which will be driven by Xfinity driver Josh Berry on Sunday. Berry recently secured a deal to race full-time with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series next season. He won one race at Martinsville in the lower-level series while competing on a part-time schedule with his team, and he’s also slated to fill in for Michael Annett in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on Saturday as Annett recovers from leg surgery.

Berry previously made one start in the Cup Series, also as a substitute for a Spire driver who was out due to COVID-19 protocols. Berry competed at Dover in May filling in for driver Justin Haley in the No. 77 car. Haley was the first Cup driver during the 2021 season to miss a race due to pandemic protocols and LaJoie becomes the second.

LaJoie, 29, responded to a tweet shortly after Spire issued the news that he would be absent due to COVID-10 protocols, commenting, “Protocols” in quotes.

NASCAR has not regularly tested drivers or team members for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and the sanctioning body has not required that participants get vaccinated. In June, NASCAR stopped issuing a health screening questionnaire that required individuals in the garage footprint at the racetracks, including drivers, team members and media, report any symptoms.

The sanctioning body earlier this week updated its pandemic protocols to limit driver interactions with fans at the track as positive COVID-19 cases across the U.S. rise, and in August, NASCAR mandated that face masks be worn indoors in the competition footprint at the tracks, regardless of vaccination status. That was a reversal of previously loosened restrictions.

LaJoie was slated to start 24th on Sunday. He has one top 10 finish this season with Spire. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Cup drivers Jimmie Johnson and Austin Dillon also missed a race due to COVID-19 protocols, both in 2020.